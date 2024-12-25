Ty Johnson News: Minmal production against Patriots

Johnson rushed six times for 30 yards and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Johnson wasn't able to get much going Sunday despite leading all Bills running backs in playing time. The veteran handled 23 offensive snaps while James Cook and Ray Davis played 21 and 14 snaps, respectively. While Cook is the clear favorite for valuable running back touches in Buffalo's offense, Johnson remains an unreliable fantasy option heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Jets.