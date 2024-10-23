Tykee Smith Injury: DNP to open week

Smith (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Smith suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Ravens. The rookie third-round pick appears to be far off of clearing the NFL's five-step concussion protocols, and unless he's able to practice in full this week, he's unlikely to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday. If Smith is sidelined, Tavierre Thomas and Christian Izien would be the top candidates to start at nickel corner alongside Zyon McCollum and Tyrek Funderburk.