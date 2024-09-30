Tyler Lockett News: Earns season-high target count

Lockett posted five catches (on nine targets) for 61 yards during Monday's 42-29 loss at Detroit.

In a game in which QB Geno Smith put up a career-high 56 pass attempts for 395 yards, no Seahawks pass catcher had more than Jaxon Smith-Njigba's eight receptions, and DK Metcalf led the team with 104 receiving yards. Lockett himself unsurprisingly saw a season-best target count, but he has yet to score a touchdown on the campaign, and his weekly output so far hasn't been something to write home about. Lockett will attempt to make some inroads on Metcalf and Smith-Njigba this coming Sunday against the Giants.