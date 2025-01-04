Will Grier News: Signed off practice squad

The Cowboys signed Grier off their practice squad Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

Grier signed with Dallas' practice squad in mid-November a few days after he had been cut from Philadelphia's practice squad. The veteran quarterback hasn't gotten into an NFL game since 2019, when he completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 22 rushes on seven carries over two games with Carolina. Grier will likely be third on the depth chart at quarterback behind Cooper Rush and Trey Lance if he suits up in Sunday's Week 18 game against Washington.