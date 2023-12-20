NFL Game Previews: Saints-Rams Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The NFC South is enough of a mess that the Saints don't even need to win this one to win the division, provided they take care of business in their final two games against the Bucs and Falcons. (The chaos gremlin in me is rooting for a three-way tie at 8-9, which is still on the table.) Derek Carr 's done yeoman's work the last couple weeks with a banged-up receiving corps, throwing five TDs and completing 75.9 percent of his passes but with just a 6.2 YPA. Assuming Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are fully healthy again, Carr could feel a little more confident stretching the field again. Alvin Kamara remains the engine of the offense though, topping 100 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games to get him to 1,000 for the seventh straight season despite missing the first three games of 2023. He should get to 10,000 for his career Thursday – he's 36 yards short – and he's second only to Christian McCaffrey since the duo entered the league in 2017. Whether New Orleans sees any postseason action will likely come down to whether the defense can figure out how to slow down a competent opponent, though. The unit's overall numbers are fine, but the Saints have beaten up on the scrubs, allowing a total of 12 points in three games against the Giants, Panthers and Patriots, while sagging

THURSDAY NIGHT

New Orleans (+4) at LA Rams, o/u 44.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

The NFC South is enough of a mess that the Saints don't even need to win this one to win the division, provided they take care of business in their final two games against the Bucs and Falcons. (The chaos gremlin in me is rooting for a three-way tie at 8-9, which is still on the table.) Derek Carr's done yeoman's work the last couple weeks with a banged-up receiving corps, throwing five TDs and completing 75.9 percent of his passes but with just a 6.2 YPA. Assuming Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are fully healthy again, Carr could feel a little more confident stretching the field again. Alvin Kamara remains the engine of the offense though, topping 100 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games to get him to 1,000 for the seventh straight season despite missing the first three games of 2023. He should get to 10,000 for his career Thursday – he's 36 yards short – and he's second only to Christian McCaffrey since the duo entered the league in 2017. Whether New Orleans sees any postseason action will likely come down to whether the defense can figure out how to slow down a competent opponent, though. The unit's overall numbers are fine, but the Saints have beaten up on the scrubs, allowing a total of 12 points in three games against the Giants, Panthers and Patriots, while sagging badly against the likes of the Lions and Jaguars. Even a Vikings team that was missing both Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson hung 27 points on them. It's a pattern that suggests they'll get crushed at home by whichever NFC East powerhouse gets stuck with a wild card, assuming the Saints even manage to win their division.

The Rams are currently nestled into the seventh seed in the NFC, and they've been one of the best teams in the league since their bye, going 4-1 with the only loss coming in overtime in Baltimore. Matthew Stafford has a slick 12:1 TD:INT over the last four, a stretch that coincides with the return of Kyren Williams to the backfield. The second-year back has erupted for a Todd Gurley-esque 584 scrimmage yards and four TDs during that time, and it's no wonder the offense has averaged 33 points a game since Williams came off IR. The defense has also been sneaky good during their surge, holding each opponent they've beaten to 20 points or less, although as with the Saints, the quality of the opposition was a factor. Surprisingly, Aaron Donald has only half a sack in those five games, but he still opens things up for his teammates just by drawing so much attention – rookie DT Kobie Turner, for instance, has 3.5 sacks during that stretch, while Ernest Jones has been an IDP monster with 2.5 sacks among his 50 tackles. I'm not sure there's really enough talent on that side of the ball for the Rams to be a true postseason threat, but they are giving off the vibe of a team that's heating up at exactly the right time to be dangerous.

The Skinny

NO injuries: WR Michael Thomas (IR, knee)

LAR injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

NO DFS targets: Juwan Johnson (LAR 27th in DVOA vs. TE)

LAR DFS targets: none

NO DFS fades: none

LAR DFS fades: none

Key stat: NO is 21st in red-zone conversions at 52.0 percent (26-for-50); LAR are 12th in red-zone defense at 52.4 percent (22-for-42)

The Scoop: Kamara picks up 80 combined yards. Carr throws for 230 yards and touchdowns to Olave and Johnson. Williams racks up 110 scrimmage yards and a TD. Stafford throws for 280 yards and two scores, finding Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, while Turner falls on a fumble for another touchdown. Rams 28-23

Last week's record: 10-6, 8-6-2 ATS, 11-5 o/u

2023 record: 131-93, 107-108-9 ATS, 124-97-3 o/u