Xavier Hutchinson News: Steps in for injured starter

Hutchinson caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills in Week 5.

Hutchinson's three targets were a season high, and the wideout was handed a season-high 48 snaps in place of Nico Collins, who was removed after nine snaps with a hamstring injury. Last week, Robert Woods was the main beneficiary when Tank Dell was inactive. Collins will be monitored this week as Houston prepares for a Week 6 visit to New England, and the Texans haven't ruled him out for next Sunday's matchup, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. If Collins is sidelined though, it's not clear whether Hutchinson or Woods, or both, would step into a bigger role.