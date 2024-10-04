Yetur Gross-Matos Injury: Missing Week 5

Gross-Matos (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Gross-Matos played 40 total snaps (35 defensive and five on special teams) and recorded one tackle in Week 4's win over the Patriots, but it appears he sustained a knee injury in the process. The first-year 49er won't suit up in Week 5 after logging DNPs both Wednesday and Thursday, so expect Robert Beal to see additional work as San Francisco's top rotational edge rusher.