Yetur Gross-Matos Injury: Won't play Week 10

Gross-Matos (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Gross-Matos has missed the 49ers' last four games while on injured reserve due to a knee injury he picked up in Week 4 against the Patriots. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday, but he won't play Sunday after logging limited practices all week. Gross-Matos will have to log consecutive full practices before being activated off IR, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 17.