Yetur Gross-Matos News: Records 4.0 sacks in 2024

Gross-Matos finished the 2024 season with 19 tackles (14 solo), including 4.0 sacks, across 11 games.

Gross-Matos signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers last March but suffered a knee injury in the preseason and ended up missing six of the first nine games with knee issues. Gross-Matos served a rotational role off the edge for San Francisco and logged three of his four sacks in a Week 14 drubbing of the Bears. Gross-Matos is slated to collect a sizable $7.39 million salary in 2025, which could be prohibitive to a Niners team that may look to revamp the roster after missing the playoffs. Gross-Matos was nearly invisible in the box score outside of that eruption versus Chicago.