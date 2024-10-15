Zyon McCollum News: Acrobatic INT in win

McCollum posted a solo tackle, an interception and an additional pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

McCollum made a leaping interception of a Spencer Rattler pass intended for Rashid Shaheed on the first play of the fourth quarter, his second pick of the season. McCollum's tackle total tied a season low despite the fact he logged a robust 66 snaps, but he continued to display his knack for getting his hands on the ball and now has a career-high 10 pass breakups through six games.