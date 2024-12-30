Zyon McCollum News: Six tackles in Week 17 blowout win

McCollum tallied six tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

McCollum played in all 46 defensive snap Sunday and led the Buccaneers in combined and solo tackles. The 2022 fifth-round pick has played every single defensive snap in four of the Bucs' six games since the Week 11 bye, and he's up to 76 tackles (51 solo), 13 pass defenses (two interceptions) and one fumble recovery through 16 regular-season games. McCollum and the Bucs will look to clinch the NFC South division against the Saints next Sunday.