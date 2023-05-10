2023 NFL Holiday Schedule - NFL On Thanksgiving, Christmas, And More

The NFL is making it a point to have more games played on holidays, further expanding their schedule and how fans can consume the content. This year, there will be NFL betting opportunities on the best sports betting apps on Black Friday for the first time, and the holiday game matchups have begun to get posted online along with other NFL schedule leaks. Read on to learn what we know about this year's NFL schedule.

Thanksgiving NFL Schedule: Lions, Cowboys to host

While the exact matchups haven't yet been posted for Thanksgiving, we can assume that the Lions and Cowboys will traditionally each host a game. The Lions have hosted the Bears 18 times on Thanksgiving, making this a likely matchup.

The Cowboys also have a longstanding tradition of hosting the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving, which they have done 11 times.

The league holds three games on Thanksgiving, leaving the nightcap open for a matchup of their choosing. The Buffalo Bills have played on Thanksgiving three of the last four years, so seeing them appear in the evening game isn't a far-fetched possibility. Playing against the NFC East this year, could we see a Bills vs. Eagles primetime showdown on Thanksgiving night?

Black Friday NFL Schedule: Jets vs. Dolphins

For the inaugural Black Friday matchup, the Aaron Rodgers experience with the New York Jets will take center stage against the high octane offense of the Miami Dolphins. This AFC East showdown could have major playoff implications as both teams are expected to be in the thick of things.

The Black Friday matchup will be available on Amazon Prime at 3pm ET. Both teams have plenty of playmakers and talent in their defensive secondaries, making each of these teams intriguing playoff darlings.

NFL's first ever Black Friday Game, Nov. 24, will be the Dolphins at the Jets. pic.twitter.com/zVpb6G34Ym — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Christmas Day NFL Schedule: Eagles vs. Giants

On Christmas Day, we will have a repeat of the NFC Divisional Game between division-rival Eagles and Giants. Get used to watching the Eagles, as the NFC representative from the Super Bowl last year is expected to get plenty of air time.

Both teams gave their starting quarterbacks new contracts this offseason while also retooling their rosters, especially on defense. The Wink Martindale defense for the Giants will have their hands full with the Eagles offense, which ranked second in the league last year with 29.1 points scored per game. Running back Boston Scott has been a Giant killer in his career, and will have the opportunity to keep the narrative running on Christmas.

New Year's Eve NFL Schedule: Chiefs vs. Bengals

Here's a big one. In Week 17, on New Year's Eve, the Chiefs and Bengals budding rivalry will start a new chapter. Joe Burrow has had an unbelievable start to his career, and although he hasn't reached the ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, he has beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs all three times that he has played them, posting 982 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception in those matchups.

The Bengals and the Chiefs, who could be squaring off for the rights to the No. 1 seed in the AFC on New Year's Day, will be must-watch.

