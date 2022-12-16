NFL Player Props: Bet These 5 Props In Week 15

Now that bye weeks have concluded, the final four weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature 16-game NFL betting slates. This means more opportunities for us to bet on popular markets like moneylines, point spread bets, and player props.

Today, the best NFL player props to bet on for Week 15 will be discussed. You will find these NFL best bets below, which you can bet on at the best NFL betting apps today.

5 NFL Player Props To Bet In Week 15

Miles Sanders Over 69.5 Rushing Yards (-115) At BetMGM

Miles Sanders become the first Eagles running back to rush for over 1,000 in a season since LeSean McCoy. In year four, we are in the midst of his breakout campaign.

Sanders has gone over this 69.5 rushing yards total in 8-of-13 games this season and two times in his past three games. He now gets a Bears defense that has been sliced and diced by enemy backs all season, allowing 114 rushing yards per game.

Click through the link below to bet on this prop with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 risk-free bet today.

Ezekiel Elliott Anytime Touchdown (-120) At DraftKings Sportsbook

When it comes to scoring touchdowns, Ezekiel Elliott is one of the hottest backs in the NFL. Elliott has played in six games since Week 6 and has scored a touchdown in all of them with eight total in that time period.

Now Elliott gets a Jaguars defense that has allowed 11 total touchdowns to enemy backs. Furthermore, the Jags have conceded at least one touchdown to an opposing running back in each of the past three games, four total in that period.

When you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, you will get a chance to win $150 in free bets when you place a $5 bet on a pregame NFL moneyline and it settles as a winner. You can bet on NFL player props with your free bets.

Chris Olave Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-115) At BetMGM

Chris Olave has emerged as one of the best rookie wide receivers in the NFL. In fact, he is 12th in the NFL with 887 receiving yards while leading all rookies in that category. This is despite playing on a Saints offense with inept quarterback play.

While Olave did not fare well against the Falcons in Week 1, going for 41 yards on three receptions, the Saints were healthier at receiver at that point. Micheal Thomas and Jarvis Landry were both active that day.

Set at 59.5, Olave has gone over this line in 8-of-12 games this season. He gets a Falcons defense conceding 169.4 receiving yards per game to enemy wideouts. This is a terrific spot for the rookie.

Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown (-111) At Caesars Sportsbook

Joe Mixon was productive coming off his injury last week, but he did not score a touchdown. In fact, Mixon has not found the end zone since Week 9. That narrative will change on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Normally stout, the Buccaneers' defense is banged up and vulnerable. They have yielded a touchdown to an opposing running back in two of their past three games, including two last week to Christian McCaffrey.

While Samaje Perine has been the hot hand touchdown-wise in the Bengals' offense, expect the bulk of the workload to continue to go to Mixon, which means he should see opportunities to score in Week 15.

You can bet on this player prop with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today to get your first bet, on Caesars, for up to $1,250. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with this generous offer.

Justin Fields Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (-115) At DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Fields is simply electric. Amidst his second-year breakout, he is making a case that he is the QB1 from the 2021 NFL Draft class. Fields can sling it, but he's also doing a lot of damage on the ground. His rushing yards total is set at 68.5 yards – a number he has gone over in six of his past seven games, including four straight.

On paper, this matchup is not the best for Fields, but the Eagles defense is allowing the 12th most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. The Eagles have yet to allow north of 42 yards rushing to a quarterback, but they haven't gone against a quarterback with the rushing prowess of Fields.

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.