Betting on Golf: Mexico Open at Vidanta

This article is part of our Betting on Golf series.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Betting Preview

The PGA Tour gets back to stroke-play following the lone team event of the season as it heads to Vallarta, Mexico for the Mexico Open. It essentially takes the place of last year's WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession with the Tour cutting down from four World Golf Championship events to two. World No. 2 Jon Rahm, at 7-2 odds, headlines a field that consists of just six top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, with many top players resting ahead of the PGA Championship in three weeks.

The host course this week is Vidanta Vallarta, a new stop on Tour that is set to host for the next three years. A par-71 at over 7,400 yards with five par-3s and four par-5s, the course will play true to its length, as unlike the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec which played about a mile and a half above sea level, Vallarta is not at high altitude. It's difficult to know much about the course with this being the first official professional event at the venue, so I tend to default to strong ball-strikers that excel with their long-game. Being a resort course on the Pacific, you'd have to imagine that the winner will get to around 20-under and that there will be plenty of birdie opportunities. Vidanta is known for having over 100 bunkers and wide fairways, and with five of the par-4s playing at least 475-yards, driving distance should be more of a premium over accuracy this week. With the weak field, it's an opportunity for some long shots to come through and for some of the up-and-coming Tour rookies to get into contention.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 6:00 ET Tuesday.

As a Matter of Form

These five golfers, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes off the tee and on approach combined over their last 20 rounds.

It's no surprise to see the favorite Rahm atop this list – and by a massive margin. While looking like undoubtedly the best player in the world last summer and into the beginning of this year, he's been overshadowed as of late by Scottie Scheffler who overtook him as the top-ranked player in the OWGR. Nevertheless, Rahm is clearly the class of this field with top-10s in 70 percent of his events this season and leads the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Another player in the field in solid form ball-striking-wise is Wise, who is gaining over three-quarters of a shot per round in the long game. The results haven't exactly come with the stats just yet as he lacks a top-15 finish this year but was in contention in the final round of the RBC Heritage and also played well at Bay Hill. He should be able to take advantage of a weak field and makes for a good target at 30-1 odds.

Outright Picks

Chris Kirk (35-1)

It's hard to love any of the options at the top of the board with Rahm at less than 4-1 along with some guys in the 20-1 range that have question marks. I'll pivot to the lower priced Kirk who is arguably the hottest golfer in the field and has been on an upward trend since February with three top-15s over his last six starts against much better fields.

Matt Jones (55-1)

Jones has some lofty odds considering the strength of field as the oddsmakers seem to have forgotten that he won on Tour last year and is coming off a T2 finish in his most recent start at the Valero Texas Open. Jones has been solid from tee-to-green, ranking 35th in the category this season (fifth best in the field) and should find himself in contention with a good week on the greens where he's been above average throughout his career despite his struggles this season.

C.T. Pan (60-1)

Pan is one of those players that is easy to overlook because he doesn't stand out in any specific category but he also doesn't have any weaknesses, and is a good iron player while also being excellent around-the-green. He does have one PGA Tour win to his name, medaled at the Olympics and had a top-10 at Riviera a couple months ago against a much better field.

Top-10 Wagers

Doug Ghim (5-1)

Ghim has shown himself to be a strong iron player over the past two seasons, ranking 21st in SG: Approach last season and 50th this season while gaining strokes in the category in four straight events. He's made the cut a decent 11-of-16 times this season and has a recent top-10 at THE PLAYERS.

Adam Long (6-1)

Three of Long's five top-5 finishes on Tour have come in Mexico, which is important as each of those courses and Vidanta are played on paspalum. Although he struggled through much of last season, he's returned to form with five top-25s in 18 events, playing well in his last start with a T12 result at the RBC Heritage.

Adam Svensson (10-1)

I love this number on the Canadian who already has a pair of top-10s this season and is one of the better iron players in the field. He's typically failed to elevate his game against tougher competition but in a weak field he should feel more at home, having won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last season.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Mark Hubbard (-110) over Russell Knox

Hubbard is a good target in matchups due to his consistency, making 7-of-10 cuts this season with an equal number of top-25 finishes (four) as Knox in eight fewer starts. His four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour this year (playing on conditional status) have all led to top-15 finishes, so he's clearly playing well. Outside of a top-10 at his home course of TPC Sawgrass, Knox has been fairly benign this year.

Scott Stallings (-120) over Chad Ramey

Stallings comes in as a slight favorite, but I'm willing to lay the extra juice, as he's a much better player than the PGA Tour rookie. Ramey is a short hitter off the tee, which will be a bigger disadvantage this week, and Stallings also has the much better short game. Stallings has made three of his last four cuts with a pair of top-20 finishes during that stretch.