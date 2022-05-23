Nightery Gaming: Charles Schwab Challenge

This article is part of our Nightery Gaming series.

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

The conditions at this week's Charles Schwab Classic at Colonial should make it easier for the players to score, so I'm hoping to see a lot of low numbers as I scan the Nightery scoreboard – which updates in real time – while watching the tournament from my couch.

THE BREAKDOWN

Colonial is one of the best stops on the PGA Tour and one of the great golf courses in the world. It will also be a chance for those to decompress after an extremely difficult challenge at last week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. There were some who actually said Southern Hills reminded them of a bigger Colonial. There are certainly similarities, with bentgrass greens and bermudagrass fairways and rough, but the complexes around the putting surfaces are much more straightforward at Colonial and feature a lot less undulation. It's unusual that we see those who were in the mix on Sunday of a major find themselves in contention the very next week, so just keep that in mind when selecting your players.

Colonial is a stock par-70 that tips at 7,209 yards, and this week's event and is the longest-running non-major on the PGA Tour to be contested on the same course. It is a shot-maker's track that asks you to work the ball both directions both off the tees and into the greens. It has stood the test of time for the most part and is still one of the most challenging tracks on Tour. Adding to the challenge this week is the weather forecast. It calls for dry conditions throughout the four tournament rounds after some early-week precipitation, then high winds on the weekend for all those who make the 36-hole cut. That should lead to fewer greens in regulation and more scrambling opportunities that we would normally see at Colonial.

Overall, SG: Tee-to-Green is going to tell the story this week. Golfers are going to have to keep the ball in play to avoid tricky the bermuda rough, then try to control the distance into small greens, and lastly make sure they miss on the right side to provide the best chance to get up-and-down. A sleeper to keep your eye on at Colonial is Sebastian Munoz. He has made the cut in nine straight starts, a stretch that includes seven top-35 finishes and a T3 two weeks ago at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Munoz is solid in all the ball striking numbers and finished top-3 last year at Colonial.

