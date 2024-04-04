Golf DFS
2024 Masters: Rankings, Tiers, DFS, and Gambling (Video)

2024 Masters: Rankings, Tiers, DFS, and Gambling (Video)

Written by 
Len Hochberg 
Alan Seslowsky 
Updated on April 4, 2024 8:10PM EST

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

Len Hochberg and Alan Seslowsky discuss the 2024 Masters rankings, tiers, DFS, sports betting, gambling, props, and major storylines. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality. Alan Seslowsky plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings = alanseslowsky; FD = toomanytuddies.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for nine years. Len is a three-time winner of the FSWA DFS Writer of the Year Award (2020, '22 and '23) and a five-time nominee (2019-23). He is also a writer and editor for MLB Advanced Media.
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
