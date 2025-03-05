DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Hong Kong Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

Course: Hong Kong Golf Club

Yardage: 6,711

Par: 70

Tournament Preview

The 2025 LIV Golf season resumes March 7 following a three-week break. We saw Joaquin Niemann capture his third LIV Golf individual trophy in Adelaide after catching fire in the final round with a seven-under 65. One week earlier, LIV Golf saw its 20th unique individual champion be crowned after Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk outlasted Sebastian Munoz and Jon Rahm in Riyadh. The LIV Golf league returns to Hong Kong Golf Club for a second consecutive season. It has served as the location for the Hong Kong Open, which has been won by three LIV Golf players: Patrick Reed (2024), Ben Campbell (2023) and Ian Poulter (2010).

Champion's Profile

It's one of the shorter courses on the league schedule this year, which takes any advantage long hitters would normally have out of the equation. Tree linings dominate most fairways, and with water in play on nearly half of the holes, those who miss the mark may be in for a world of hurt. Accuracy off the tee, approach to the greens and an ability to scramble to par are going to be the keys to success for the third LIV Golf tournament of the year.

Last year we saw the likes of Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Richard Bland and Kevin Na have their best performances of the season. But it was Abraham Ancer who came away with his first LIV Golf trophy after beating out Cameron Smith and Paul Casey on the first playoff hole. We have yet to see a LIV Golf player successfully defend their title; could Ancer be the first to do so in Hong Kong?

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,500 (Odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +550)

Forgive me for having Rahm featured in nearly every DFS article, but it's hard to omit the only player who has finished in the top-10 of every LIV Golf tournament he completed (he was forced to withdraw from LIV Golf Houston -- and eventually the U.S. Open Championship last June -- due to a left foot injection). He has finishes of T2-6 over the first two LIV Golf tournaments of 2025, and Rahm could have pushed Adrian Meronk even harder in Riyadh had he converted on some birdies opportunities in the last stretch of the final round. Rahm ranks in the top-10 in GIR, birdies made, scrambling opportunities and putts per hole.

Joaquin Niemann (Captain, Torque GC) - $10,900 (+750)

Coming off a disappointing T33 finish in Riyadh, Niemann bounced back with a three-stroke victory over Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer in Adelaide to capture his third LIV Golf individual trophy. Niemann has started the 2025 season in a similar fashion to 2024, when he won two of the first three LIV Golf tournaments (Mayakoba and Jeddah) to establish himself at the top of the individual season standings. Niemann is tied for the best GIR in the league (77.78 percent) and also ranks eighth and T9 in driving distance (304.7 yards) and birdies per round (4.83), respectively.

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $10,500 (+900)

DeChambeau has finished in the top-20 in every LIV Golf tournament since winning the U.S. Open Championship in June, though the Crushers GC captain hasn't lifted an individual LIV Golf trophy since Greenbrier in August of 2023. He finished T6 in Hong Kong last year, and through the first two tournaments of the season he is ranked in the top-15 in birdies made, driving distance, driving accuracy and GIR.

Tier 2 Values

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) - $9,400 (+2000)

The defending Hong Kong champion, Ancer needed a one-hole playoff to outlast Cameron Smith and Paul Casey to capture his first LIV Golf individual trophy. Ancer heads into this weekend with plenty of momentum after finishing tied for second at LIV Golf Adelaide, where he led the field in GIR (77.78 percent), T2 in driving accuracy (73.81 percent) and T3 in birdies made (16).

Sergio Garcia (Captain, Fireballs GC) - $9,000 (+2000)

Garcia has had a nice start to the 2025 season. He tied for sixth in Riyadh and used a five-under 67 final round to finish tied for 18th in Adelaide. The Fireballs GC captain ranks second in the league in driving accuracy (71.43 percent) and ranks T4 in both scrambling opportunities (72.73 percent) and putts per hole (1.56). Garcia will look for a better outing in Hong Kong, where he finished T38 in 2024.

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) - $8,300 (+3000)

Ortiz looked to be in contention for his second LIV Golf trophy in Adelaide, as he entered the final round as the clubhouse co-leader with Ancer and Sam Horsfield. Ortiz failed to make that final push with a one-under 71, but his performance at The Grange was still good enough for a T2 finish. He finished LIV Golf Adelaide as the top scrambler (78.57 percent), tied with Niemann for most birdies made (18) and T2 in both driving accuracy (73.81 percent) and GIR (74.07 percent). Ortiz finished T4 in Hong Kong in 2024.

Tier 3 Values

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) - $8,200 (+4500)

Meronk won his first LIV Golf individual trophy in Riyadh in a three-stroke victory, and he followed that up with a T12 finish in Adelaide thanks to a seven-under 65 in the second round. He currently sits at the top of the LIV Golf individual season standings, ranks first in birdies per round (six) and third in both GIR (76.85 percent) and putts per hole (1.55). Meronk finished T15 in Hong Kong last year.

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) - $7,900 (+4000)

Lahiri has had a solid start to the 2025 season with finishes of T12-T7, which puts him 11th in the LIV Golf individual standings with 16.80 points. He ranks in the top-10 in scrambling, birdies made and putts per hole and ranks T11 in driving accuracy (61.90 percent). Lahiri didn't have a great showing the last time he was in Hong Kong (T38 in 2024), but he has the accuracy off the tee and in approaches to the green to maneuver some of the more challenging hazards of the course.

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC) - $7,600 (+3000)

Bland earned his first points of the LIV Golf season by finishing fifth in Adelaide, which was thanks in large part to his six-under 66 in the final round. The two-time Senior PGA champion ranks in the bottom half of the field in driving distance, but that won't come into play on a shorter course like Hong Kong Golf Club, where he finished T8 in 2024. He ranks T3 in driving accuracy (69.05 percent), T10 in putts per hole (1.58) and T15 in scrambling opportunities (66.67 percent) through the first two LIV Golf tournaments of 2025.

Tier 4 Values

Kevin Na (Captain, Iron Heads GC) - $7,100 (+10000)

Na finished at the bottom of the leaderboard in Riyadh, but he managed to bounce back with a T18 outing in Adelaide. He ranks fifth in the league in driving accuracy (66.67 percent), and he will have a chance to make a move in Hong Kong if he's able to improve in his approach game (64.81 percent GIR - T45). Na's best finish of the 2024 LIV Golf season was in Hong Kong (T6).

Henrik Stenson (Co-captain, Majesticks GC) - $6,900 (+1000)

Stenson finished T12 in Adelaide, but there was a sense that he could have had a much better placement were he able to clean up his putting. He leads the league in driving accuracy (77.38 percent) and T10 in GIR (74.07 percent), but he ranks near the bottom of the field in putts per hole (1.72 - T52). Stenson finished T8 in Hong Kong in 2024, which was his second-best finish of the season (T6 in Chicago).

Max Lee (Wild Card) - $6,400 (+20000)

Lee earned a spot in the LIV Golf league for 2025 after winning the Promotions Event in December. He hasn't gotten off to a great start (T40-T47), but he's been one of the more accurate golfers through those two tournaments (65.48 percent - T6). He could earn his first points of the season in Hong Kong if he can clean up other parts of his game.

