Len on DraftKings: DFS Advice for The Open Championship (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his DFS advice for the upcoming major, the Open Championship. (Or British Open, which most of us still say). Len has some interesting thoughts on very expensive Scottie Scheffler. He's keen on Viktor Hovland. Watch for all his advice.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.