Len on DraftKings: DFS Advice for The Open Championship (Video)

Len Hochberg 
July 19, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKingsThe Sweat to give his DFS advice for the upcoming major, the Open Championship.  (Or British Open, which most of us still say).  Len has some interesting thoughts on very expensive Scottie Scheffler.  He's keen on Viktor Hovland. Watch for all his advice.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
