LIV Golf Miami: Team Power Rankings

1. Fireballs GC

Three wins in a row will get you to the top of the Power Rankings, and that's exactly what Fireballs GC has done after erasing an eight-shot deficit heading into the final round in Singapore. Captain Sergio Garcia should enjoy a return to Doral, where he lost in a playoff a year ago. Abraham Ancer also posted a top-10 finish, and rookie Luis Masaveu has momentum coming off his best finish of T14.

Predicted order of finish: Garcia, Ancer, Puig, Masaveu

2. Legion XIII

One of their four wins for Legion XIII last year came in Miami, where captain Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton each posted top-5 finishes. The duo is looking for more of the same with the Masters also just around the corner. After winning the season-opening event, it looked like the group could break a record for team wins in a year, but they've still been steady with two runner-up results. Rahm is second in the Individual Standings having finished no worse than T6, while newcomer Tom McKibbin has outshined Hatton early on.

Predicted order of finish: Rahm, Hatton, McKibbin, Surratt

3. Torque GC

It was a banner weak for Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann at Sentoasa last time out, where the Chilean won for the second time in four events. The team narrowly missed the podium, however, as Carlos Ortiz and Mito Pereira had down weeks. Nevertheless, the team has been consistent, finishing T5 or better in three consecutive events. Sebastian Munoz has also been T6 or better in three events.

Predicted order of finish: Niemann, Munoz, Ortiz, Pereira

4. Crushers GC

Crushers GC hasn't had the elite results it's been hoping for through four events. They are the only team in the top 9 without a podium finish but have been fourth twice. Paul Casey and Bryson DeChambeau are both coming off top-10 finishes. The struggles have continued for Charles Howell III, and his T43 finish here last year will make this a tough venue for him to get back on track. DeChambeau led the team with a T7 result.

Predicted order of finish: DeChambeau, Casey, Lahiri, Howell III

5. Ripper GC

It has been feast or famine for Ripper GC this year with two podium finishes and ninth- and 10th-place results. It was their worst finish of the year in Singapore and they beat just one team in the final round. They'll look to right the ship in Miami, where Marc Leishman's T4 result last year was the lone finish in the top half of the field for the Australians. Lucas Herbert leads the team in 10th place in the Individual Standings.

Predicted order of finish: Smith, Leishman, Herbert, Jones

6. Stinger GC

Stinger GC had one of its better finishes at Doral last year finishing third, led by Dean Burmester who will serve as the defending champion. He's also an impressive fifth in the Individual Standings but the team only has one finish better than sixth thus far. Louis Oosthuizen is someone to keep an eye on this week as he finished T7 here last year and is coming off a T5 in Singapore. Meanwhile, Branden Grace has a best finish of T20 through four events.

Predicted order of finish: Burmester, Oosthuizen, Schwartzel, Grace

7. 4Aces GC

4Aces GC will look to rebound after being unable to hold the 36-hole lead at Sentosa, where they ultimately finished third. Still, it was a good sign for a team that started the season slow, notably with Dustin Johnson surging with a T5 finish. Harold Varner III has posted three consecutive top-20 results, and Patrick Reed is also firing on all pistons after posting a runner-up in Macau last week.

Predicted order of finish: Pieters, Reed, Johnson, Varner III

8. RangeGoats GC

It was a third straight uneventful tournament for RangeGoats GC, who took ninth in Singapore. The good news is that the team's runner-up result in Miami last season was its best of the year. Matthew Wolff finished solo third, and he could use a good week as he's struggled for most of 2025. One player on the team who hasn't is rookie Ben Campbell, who made the podium in Singapore.

Predicted order of finish: Uihlein, Campbell, Wolff, Watson

9. HyFlyers GC

HyFlyers GC looked to be carrying the momentum of their T3 finish in Hong Kong over to Singapore but things stalled in the final round and they finished seventh. Captain Phil Mickelson continues to play well and is up to 15th in the Individual Standings despite having missed the first event. Veteran Cameron Tringale is also playing at a high level and is one of only four players to have posted a top-20 finish in all four events.

Predicted order of finish: Tringale, Steele, Mickelson, Ogletree

10. Smash GC

Smash GC improved in each round in Singapore to finish eighth for their best result of the season. Captain Brooks Koepka was the bright spot as he finished runner-up to Niemann, while Jason Kokrak (T10) and Talor Gooch (T29) also had their best result of the year. Gooch will look to build off that at a place where he posted a top-10 finish last year. This isn't an ideal course fit for Graeme McDowell, who bested just three golfers last time out.

Predicted order of finish: Kokrak, Koepka, Gooch, McDowell

11. Cleeks GC

After starting with back-to-back rounds of 10 over, Cleeks GC rebounded to shoot under par in the final round at Sentosa to finish 12th for the second time in three tournaments. Disappointing campaigns from Martin Kaymer and especially Frederik Kjettrup have put a lot of pressure on Adrian Meronk, who has settled down since winning the opening event. Richard Bland led the team with a T14 finish here last year.

Predicted order of finish: Bland, Meronk, Kjettrup, Kaymer

12. Majesticks GC

The only team that failed to post an under-par round as a group in their last start was Majesticks GC and that led to a last-place result for the second straight event. A lack of a hot player has held this team back, and after a strong start, Sam Horsfield has finished T50-T49 the last two tournaments. Combine that with the fact that this team finished T12 at Doral last year, it's difficult to be optimistic about their chances.

Predicted order of finish: Stenson, Poulter, Horsfield, Westwood

13. Iron Heads GC

Rounding out this week's Power Rankings we once again find Iron Heads GC, who avoided finishing last in the last three events but are the only team that hasn't finished inside the top 10 thus far. John Catlin won a qualifying event to replace the injured Jinichiro Kozuma but only finished T44. Captain Kevin Na continues to be the rock of this team, posting three consecutive top-20 finishes.

Predicted order of finish: Na, Jang, Kozuma, Lee