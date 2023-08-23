Golf Betting
Live on Video: 2023 TOUR Championship Preview

Live on Video: 2023 TOUR Championship Preview

Ryan Andrade 
Len Hochberg 
Lauren Jump 
Kevin O'Brien 
August 23, 2023

This article is part of our Live on Video series.

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2023 TOUR Championship and discuss the hottest topic in golf -- Ryder Cup captain's picks!

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest PGA odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
