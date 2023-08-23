Live on Video: 2023 TOUR Championship Preview

This article is part of our Live on Video series.

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2023 TOUR Championship and discuss the hottest topic in golf -- Ryder Cup captain's picks!

