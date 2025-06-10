This article is part of our Live on Video series.
RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
The crew shares their top PGA DFS picks and best bets, recaps the results of their Masters draft, offers strategic insights for this week's one-and-done contests and more.
Key 2025 U.S. Open Storylines
- Can Scottie Scheffler maintain his dominance?
- Bryson DeChambeau will attempt to defend his title.
- Will Rory McIlroy be able to bounce back this week?
- Is Xander Schauffele ready to make the Big 3 a Big 4?
Previewing the 2025 U.S. Open
2025 U.S. Open Draft Results
