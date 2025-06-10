Menu
Live on Video: 2025 U.S. Open Best Bets, PGA Picks and Draft

Live on Video: 2025 U.S. Open Best Bets, PGA Picks and Draft

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Len Hochberg 
Lauren Jump 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on June 10, 2025
This article is part of our Live on Video series.

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

The crew shares their top PGA DFS picks and best bets, recaps the results of their Masters draft, offers strategic insights for this week's one-and-done contests and more.

Key 2025 U.S. Open Storylines

Previewing the 2025 U.S. Open

2025 U.S. Open Draft Results

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest Golf Odds, Betting Lines & PGA Tour Odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

