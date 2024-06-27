New Feature: Projected PGA Tour Fields

Projected PGA Tour Fields

A new feature we're excited to unveil on RotoWire.com is projected fields for every PGA Tour event.

In formats like season-long best ball tournaments and One-and-Done contests, it's important to select the golfers you believe will have the most success, but also those who take the course frequently. RotoWire's golf experts will analyze each event and note who has committed to a tournament and who is expected to play.

Our projections can be found by clicking the 'Schedule' button in the PGA section RotoWire.com or via the link below. Simply click on the tournament you're interested in to find the players that are committed or expected to play. Each's player's projected upcoming schedule can also be found on his designated player profile page.

One-and-Done Leagues

As we get into the summer months and less than a dozen tournaments remain on the schedule, it's imperative to identify who you have remaining and where you want to use certain players the rest of the way. For example, if you have not selected Patrick Cantlay, you can see on his profile page that he's committed to the John Deere Classic and expected to play in the Genesis Scottish Open, The Open and the first two playoff events. Knowing when Cantlay will tee it up will help you decide when the optimal time to deploy him is.

Underdog PGA Best Ball

For the first time in 2024, Underdog unveiled best-ball tournaments for fantasy golf, starting with the WM Phoenix Open in February and concluding in July with The Open. In fact, the featured $10 "Scramble" contest with over 11,000 entries filled so quickly that Underdog released an identical second version of the contest. That alone goes to show how popular fantasy golf could be moving forward.

One of the key things to note from these contests is that points are awarded (or lost) for scoring on each hole instead of for finishing position or money earned. This puts a premium on having golfers that are going to play often, and with a roster size of 10 golfers with a starting lineup of your top six players, a key component is having at least six players in each tournament.

One of the top golfers on my highest scoring best ball team that is still remaining isn't one of the best players in the world like you might expect -- it has been Ben Griffin. Sure, he's only 56th in the FedExCup Standings, but he has appeared in 21 tournaments already, which is a handful more than many stars. A roster full of high-profile players that all play in the Signature Events and skip the lesser tournaments will get you a lot of points some weeks, but few in others, which hurts the odds of advancing.

Finding the right balance between the two is crucial, and projected fields for each tournament will help you find that the rest of the way as well as in the years ahead.