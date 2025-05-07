VSiN: Len's Best Bets for Truist Championship

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, preview best bets for The 2025 Truist Championship with award-winning RotoWire Golf Writer Len Hochberg. Len picks his favorites for the short track at Wissahickon in Philly. He's leaning towards Justin Thomas and Russell Henley this week. Watch for all of Len's advice (Segment aired 5/7/2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.