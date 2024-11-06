Weekly PGA Preview: World Wide Technology Championship

This article is part of our Weekly PGA Preview series.

World Wide Technology Championship

El Cardonal at Diamante

Los Cabos, Mexico

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico for the another edition of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Well, this is it, the final stretch of the 2024 season. When we started the season there were a lot of unknowns about who would end the season on the PGA Tour, but after a few years of transition, 2024 ended up being tame in comparison. Sure, the PGA Tour lost its biggest piece yet in Jon Rahm at the beginning of the year, but other than that, we didn't see any mass defections like we have in recent years. Perhaps we are entering a stable period where each of the tours are content with where they are at. After all, each tour is doing everything they can to make the top players happy and I have to say that if anyone on either tour is unhappy with the amount of money out there, then it might be time to look into another profession because life has never been better for the top players on both tours, with the possible exception of Rahm, who seems miserable, but I digress. As we close out this season, it's important to take note of the guys who are building momentum for next season. The fields are not going to be strong, but that really doesn't matter for those who are simply trying to get their game in good shape before the long break.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00 PM ET Wednesday.

FAVORITES

Max Greyserman (16-1)

Here's a name that we aren't used to seeing atop the odds chart. Greyserman is having a fine rookie season, but I think this falls into the "favorite by default" category. Greyserman played well in his most recent start at the Zozo Championship, which is undoubtedly driving these odds, but I'm not fond of taking a first-time favorite at a price like this. Besides, we have no idea how he'll react to being the favorite this week.

Matti Schmid (22-1)

The withdrawal of Cameron Young means that there is a large group of players clumped together as second-favorites. Among them is Schmid, who enters with perhaps the most momentum of anyone in the field. Schmid finished T5 two starts ago at the Black Desert Championship and T3 in his most recent start at the Shriners Children's Open. Schmid did play this event this past year, but he couldn't keep up the torrid pace, finishing at 15-under par and a tie for 38th.

Doug Ghim (22-1)

I don't often get too deep into course layout or statistical profiles, but I did notice that this course is a bit different than most on the PGA Tour in that it's truly a bomber's course. That's not to say that the long hitters will win this week, more so that there isn't much to worry about off the tee and most guys will end up in good approach spots, so in my opinion, the approach shots will be paramount this week. Enter Ghim, who ranks 6th on the PGA Tour in SG: Approach. Oh, he also finished runner-up two starts back.

THE NEXT TIER

Beau Hossler (25-1)

Hossler is another guy that you'd think has a win already as he's been in the mix several times throughout his PGA Tour career, but he's yet to claim victory on this tour. Unlike Young however, we've seen a lot of Hossler this fall and he's played some of his best golf over the past month. Hossler finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in early October and he's posted two top-25s since then. This might be his best shot at a win since joining the PGA Tour.

Matt Kuchar (33-1)

Speaking of the course, this past year was the first year it was used for this event and there were many players that scored very well. Kuchar was one of those players, as he posted a score of 25-under par over four days. Kuchar's best days are behind him, but he finds his old form every now and then, just like this past July when he nearly won the 3M Open. If he's feeling good this week, he's capable of winning.

Erik van Rooyen (35-1)

van Rooyen had some extra motivation this past year when he won this event, but I have to imagine that returning to this site will bring back some good vibes. Defending a championship is never easy, and he'll have to deal with a lot of questions about this past year, which might be difficult, but I think he'll see this as a positive as it will bring his friend Jon Trasamar back into the limelight. Maybe he finds inspiration again this year and plays lights-out.

LONG SHOTS

Daniel Berger (40-1)

It might seem like I'm pot-committed on Berger right now and that's why I keep listing him here, but that's not the case. It's easy to forget how good Berger was just a few years ago, but he was a top-10 player not that long ago and I believe he will get back to that form at some point. It's not going to be this year, but maybe at some point next season we'll see the old Berger. As for this week, he's certainly a long shot, but he's the most talented player in the field and one of these weeks it's all going to click.

Henrik Norlander (80-1)

I'm dipping back into the numbers with this pick and I'm doubling down on the SG: Approach as the key metric. Norlander ranks 16th on the PGA Tour in that category, which puts him near the top of this field. He's also been playing some this fall, so there should be much of a rust factor this week, like there was when he teed it up here last year.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-Chosen Pick: Matti Schmid - Since Greyserman is a first-time favorite, there are going to be a lot of skeptics this week. As such, there will need to be someone to fill the void for most OAD players, someone that has the form to give them confidence and that man is Schmid. It's not uncommon to see players get hot for long stretches in the fall and honestly the only thing to worry about right now with Schmid is the extra week off since his most recent start.

Moderately-Chosen Pick: Doug Ghim - There are some bigger names in this range that should draw plenty of attention, but none have shown the form of Ghim this fall. Add in his approach statistics and he looks like a really solid play.

Lightly-Chosen Pick: Henrik Norlander - I really wanted to put Berger here, but I realize that his floor is still in question. Norlander missed the cut here this past year, which is a little concerning, but that was after a month off. This time around he's got some rounds under his belt in the fall, so I think he'll play much better.

Buyer Beware: Max Greyserman - As always, the disclaimer: I'm not expecting Greyserman to play poorly, but I'm a little worried on how he's going to handle being the guy this week. By "the guy" I mean, the favorite, the one with the best odds to win. That pressure is not easy for everyone to handle, especially when it happens for the first time.

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Doug Ghim ($10,600)

Middle Range: Daniel Berger ($9,600)

Lower Range: Henrik Norlander ($8,700)