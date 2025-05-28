Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: the Memorial Tournament Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo PGA DFS Picks series.

The Memorial Tournament

Dublin, Ohio

Muirfield Village Golf Club - Par 72 - 7,569 yards

Field - 72 entrants

Purse - $20M

The Preview

The PGA Tour journeys from Colonial up to Jack's place in Dublin, Ohio this week for the penultimate Signature Event on the 2025 schedule, with a $20M purse laid out for those who stick around for the weekend after a 36-hole cut trims the 72-man field down to the low-50 and ties, as well as those within 10 shots of the lead. Given a significant portion of the contingent in attendance will survive on to Saturday's third round, expect to see more prevalence in stars-and-scrubs strategies when it comes to lineup building from a DFS perspective, especially with some of the softest pricing in the industry on Yahoo.

Diving into a quick course preview, the difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club is known for its small and firm bentgrass greens, which become burdensome to hit in regulation when wayward tee shots find the thick rough that lines these otherwise relatively wide fairways. Adequate long iron play is paramount, as seven par-4s measure between 455 and 503 yards, while all four of the layout's par-3s fall within the 180-218 yard range. Aside from the possibility of scattered showers Friday morning and a steady breeze Saturday, weather conditions should be fairly mild.

Recent Champions

2024 - Scottie Scheffler

2023 - Viktor Hovland

2022 - Billy Horschel

2021 - Patrick Cantlay

2020 - Jon Rahm

2019 - Patrick Cantlay

2018 - Bryson DeChambeau

2017 - Jason Dufner

2016 - William McGirt

2015 - David Lingmerth

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach

Proximity: 150+ Yards

SG: Around-the-Green

Bogey Avoidance

Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Scottie Scheffler - $45

The No. 1 player in the world followed up his back-to-back wins at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship with a T4 effort last week at Colonial Country Club, where he unsurprisingly paced the field in SG: Approach. Yahoo's $45 maximum salary remains the least expensive avenue to gaining Scheffler exposure across your betting and DFS portfolios.

Xander Schauffele - $44

Collin Morikawa ($43) is looking like a popular click in this range thanks to a couple of runner-up finishes here in 2021 and 2024, but I'd rather pivot to Schauffele as he continues to round back into form. Schauffele gained a season-high 5.6 strokes off the tee during his most recent outing at the PGA Championship, and he's fourth in Bogey Avoidance over his past 24 rounds.

Justin Thomas - $42

With the Scheffler-Schauffele-Morikawa stack looking quite affordable, we might get an ownership discount on Thomas, especially coming off a missed cut at Quail Hollow where he lost 1.6 strokes with his irons. However, JT's short game has been superb since mid-March, and he's still top-5 in SG: APP over his last 50 rounds. The wide fairways at Muirfield Village should suit his game well.

Glue Guys

Tommy Fleetwood - $36

It's funny that Fleetwood's top-10 equity remains significant while his win equity is probably close to zero (it is zero), but that's okay in the mid-$30s given he's one of the most steady tee-to-green players out there. The Englishman has even gained a collective 6.2 strokes putting throughout his past four starts.

Viktor Hovland - $34

I'm not as worried about Hovland's chipping concerns from Muirfield Village's thick greenside rough compared to tight lies elsewhere, and the 2023 Memorial Tournament champion has been stellar with his irons as of late. Over his last 24 rounds, Hovland is No. 1 in proximity from 175-200 yards and third in SG: Approach.

Corey Conners - $31

Second to only the aforementioned Scheffler in SG: Ball Striking over their last 24 rounds, Conners hasn't lost strokes from tee to green since The Genesis Invitational in mid-February. The putter can definitely be a concern for Conners, but Muirfield Village's small greens and heightened scoring difficulty work in the Canadian's favor. He won't need to hole 20-plus birdie putts in order to contend.

Bargain Bin

Jordan Spieth - $21

This salary is a miscalculation on Spieth, so expect significant ownership in stars and scrubs builds, especially given he owns a trio of top-7 results here since 2015. Spieth has lost strokes from tee to green just once throughout his last 10 starts, and he's seventh in SG: OTT over his past 24 rounds.

Si Woo Kim - $20

Kim also deserves to be priced closer to the $30 mark than the $20 minimum, so he figures to be a common punt play down here. Over his last 36 rounds, Kim ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance, fifth in Par-5 Efficiency, eighth in Proximity: 175-200 and ninth in SG: T2G. He has also enjoyed steady success at Muirfield Village, placing T15-4-T13-T9-T18 at the last five editions of the Memorial Tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick - $20

Fitzpatrick's T8 at the PGA Championship was no fluke, so we're trying to get ahead of our DFS competitors in realizing that the Englishman may be emerging out of his slump. He posted the second-best SG: APP performance of his career at Quail Hollow, and he's placed top-10 in three of his last five trips to Muirfield Village. Over his past 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick ranks third in Proximity: 200-plus, sixth in SG: APP and 11th in scrambling.

