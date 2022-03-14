Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There is only one NHL game Monday, the Senators hosting the Coyotes. That means single-game rules for DFS purposes. You have $110 to spend on five players. One is your Superstar, a player that is worth 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup that looks good to me.

SUPERSTAR

Brady Tkachuk, OTT vs. ARI ($17): Tkachuk has 20 goals and 22 assists in 55 games, which is good enough as is. However, he's also put 192 shots on net in that time. The Coyotes are porous defensively, having allowed 35.0 shots on net per contest. They also have a 3.55 GAA, bottom five in the NHL.

FLEX

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. ARI ($30): The Coyotes have scored 2.53 goals per game, which is 30th in the NHL. They've also managed a mere 26.1 shots on goal per game, which is last in the NHL. Arizona is on the road to boot, so I like Forsberg's chances of not only picking up a win, but managing to keep a paltry offense in check.

Clayton Keller, ARI at OTT ($20): Arizona's offense has not been productive, but Keller certainly has. He has 22 points over his last 16 games and is on a five-game point streak. He's also put 162 shots on net in 58 outings, which leads the Coyotes. The Senators have allowed 33.7 shots on net per game, so Keller should have his opportunity to carry the Coyotes offense again.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. ARI ($19): Chabot shoulders the load on the Ottawa blue line, as he's played 26:38 per game, including 3:27 on the power play. The 25-year-old has 33 points in 53 games – 11 on the power play – and put 154 shots on net. Arizona, on top of everything else, has a bottom-five penalty kill.

Josh Norris, OTT vs. ARI ($17): Norris is healthy and back centering the top line for the Senators. He has six points in six games since returning, four of which have come on the power play. To reiterate all the points I've made, the Coyotes have a 3.55 GAA, have allowed 35.0 shots on net per game, and has a bottom-five penalty kill.

