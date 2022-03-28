DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Over the weekend we got not only the Final Four teams for 2022, but the Frozen Four teams. Hey, we're talking hockey here – so let's focus on the five NHL games taking place Monday. That's where your DFS success can be found. Hopefully these recommendations help you with that.

SLATE PREVIEW

Five teams in the bottom 10 in GAA are in action Monday, which is beneficial for DFS players. There are also two teams on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, the Sabres and the Coyotes. Those are also two of the aforementioned bottom-10 teams in GAA. Clearly, there are opportunities to be found there.

GOALIE

Jonathan Quick, LOS vs. SEA ($8,300): Quick and Cal Petersen have played pretty evenly, so it can be hard to predict who will start. However, I like them both equally depending on who gets the start. Quick has a 2.66 GAA, while Petersen has a 2.63 GAA. The key here is that the Kings have allowed a league-low 28.4 shots on net per contest. Meanwhile, the Kraken have only managed 28.9 shots on goal per game. Whoever is in net for the Kings might only face 20 shots. This is a 10:30 p.m. ET start, so hopefully the goalie that gets the start is named relatively early.

Mike Smith, EDM vs. ARI ($8,500): This is another situation where who gets the start between Smith and Mikko Koskinen is up in the air. At least this is a 9:30 p.m. start, so there's better odds you know who gets the start in time. The Coyotes are bottom five in goals per game and last in shots on net per game. Arizona is also on the second leg of a back-to-back. Whoever starts for the Oilers is a great bet to at least get a win.

VALUE PLAYS

David Perron, STL vs. VAN ($6,400): Perron has 19 power-play points, which means he's going to have at least 20 power-play points for the third-straight season. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if he did that Monday. After all, the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

Adrian Kempe, LOS vs. SEA ($5,400): Kempe has tallied five points in his last five games. He's notched 28 goals, a personal best, with a 14.9 shooting percentage that is totally sustainable. The Kraken have a 3.55 GAA, thanks in large part to two goaltenders with sub-.900 save percentages.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Oilers vs. Coyotes: Connor McDavid (C - $9,000), Evander Kane (W - $6,600), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $4,500)

You can't really do a cheap line stack with the Oilers, given that McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both command lofty salaries. Sometimes, though, the salary is worth it. Take, for example, a matchup like this. The Coyotes have a 3.54 GAA, have allowed 35.4 shots on net per contest, and have the 31st-ranked penalty kill. Oh, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

McDavid is likely going to win the Art Ross, as he has 97 points in 65 games. In eight of his last nine games he's had multiple points, as well. Kane has hit the ground running with the Oilers, as he's tallied 15 goals on 89 shots on net in 29 games. He's also averaged 3:10 per game with the extra man. Yamamoto has been benefiting from being on McDavid's wing, especially recently. He has seven goals and five assists in his last nine outings.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres: Jonathan Toews (C - $3,000), Dominik Kubalik (W - $2,600), Taylor Raddysh (W - $2,600)

The Sabres are the other team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back Monday, and they wield a goaltending duo of Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski. Buffalo has a 3.48 GAA and have allowed 33.9 shots on net per contest. That bodes well for Chicago's second line.

Toews has had a tough season, which is understandable given that he didn't play last season at all. However, he's finally been able to put a nice stretch together. Over his last 11 games he has nine points. An 8.7 shooting percentage has hindered Kubalik, but don't forget that he had 30 goals as a rookie just two seasons ago. In his last game he had a goal and put five shots on net. After being dealt from Tampa, Raddysh was put right into a second-line role. In five games with the Blackhawks he has four points, including two on the power play.

DEFENSE

Sean Durzi, LOS vs. SEA ($5,500): When Drew Doughty went out, Durzi stepped into a top-unit role on the power play for the Kings. Over his last seven games the defenseman has averaged 3:27 per game with the extra man and notched four power-play points. Durzi will be facing a Kraken team with the 29th-ranked penalty kill.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. ARI ($4,200): On top of everything else, the Coyotes don't have Scott Wedgewood around anymore. Karel Vejmelka played Sunday, which means Josef Korenar will likely be in net. He's played in 10 games in the NHL and has a career 3.17 GAA and .899 save percentage. Bouchard has an assist in each of his last three contests, giving him 35 points on the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.