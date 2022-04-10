Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

A nice Sunday in spring is a perfect time for some hockey. No games start after 7:30 p.m. EDT, but for DFS purposes I'm covering the five beginning at 5 or later. Let's get to the recommendations!

GOALIE

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. BUF ($32): Vasilevskiy's numbers have dipped a bit from last season, but you can't be disappointed with a 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage or a 2.19 and .922 at home. The Sabres have averaged 2.74 goals and 29.5 shots on net per game, so their offense shouldn't provide much of a challenge.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. LOS ($31): Fleury and Cam Talbot have been swapping starts since Fleury was traded to Minnesota, and it's his turn today. The 37-year-old's first three starts went well, though he let in five last time out. Los Angeles is just outside the bottom-10 in goals per game, but have also directed a whopping 35.0 shots on net per outing.

CENTER

Dylan Strome, CHI vs. DAL ($18): Strome has notched at least one point in 14 of his last 17 games. He's also registered 15 points with the extra man on the year. The Stars are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Scott Wedgewood with his career .905 save percentage will likely be in net.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tage Thompson, BUF at TAM ($18): Thompson has broken out in a huge way, though he's averaged a full four minutes more per game than before. He also carries a 14.0 shooting percentage, and came into this season with a 6.9 career mark. I'm concerned here because of Vasilevskiy's 2.19 GAA and .922 save percentage at home.

WING

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at OTT ($24): Ehlers is on an absolute tear, as if he's making up for all the time he missed this season. In his last 13 games, he's produced 10 goals along with 56 shots on net. The Senators rank in the bottom-10 in GAA and have allowed 33.2 shots on goal per game. They are also on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. ANA ($13): The Hurricanes have tried to make things easy for the rookie. Jarvis has started 60.4 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the team. He's also now on Sebastian Aho's wing on the first line. The Ducks will be on the road for the second of consecutive nights and have waved the white flag on the season.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kevin Fiala, MIN vs. LOS ($19): The Kings sit in the top-10 in GAA, but not so much because of their goaltending and more to do with only giving up an average of 28.7 shots on net. Fiala enters with a 10.6 shooting percentage, so he thrives on a quantity of shots. The Kings may be able to slow down that production.

Troy Terry, ANA at CAR ($19): Terry has tallied 31 goals this season, but I don't see him adding to that on Sunday. And it's not just because of the whole back-to-back thing. The Hurricanes top the league in GAA, shots on goal allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSE

Seth Jones, CHI vs. DAL ($17): The Blackhawks are playing out the stretch, but don't tell that to Jones who's racked up eight points across 10 games to give him 47 along with 167 shots on the campaign. As I mentioned, Wedgewood will likely be tending goal for the Stars since Jake Oettinger started Saturday. That's a big point in Jones' favor.

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM vs. BUF ($17): I wish there were a truly viable defenseman behind Victor Hedman on the depth chart in Tampa, but this year there hasn't been one. And Sergachev is the closest we'll get. The Russian has recorded 34 points, including seven with the extra man. This matchup is helpful with the Sabres struggling to a 3.51 GAA while allowing 33.7 shots on net per game.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Kevin Shattenkirk, ANA at CAR ($14): Shattenkirk has been his usual self on the power play with 14 points during that situation. Unfortunately, this isn't a good matchup for a power-play specialist as the Hurricanes boast the league's top penalty kill.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at TAM ($14): With 44 points, Dahlin has tied his career high. On the other hand, he's only managed one goal in his last 26 games. Will Dahlin add to that against Vasilevskiy and his 2.45 GAA? I doubt it.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.