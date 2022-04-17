FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Yesterday, we were provided with a goal fest. Even the "playoff" style matchups presented plenty of pucks going in the net. Easter Sunday offers a more manageable schedule. There aren't many solid matchups, but there are a couple between contenders. I'll do my best in guiding you through this five-game slate on FanDuel starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The majority of the teams are playing on the second-half of a back-to-back: Buffalo, Philadelphia, St Louis, Nashville, San Jose, Minnesota, Toronto and Columbus. The Blue Jackets and their league fourth-worst 3.64 GAA will travel to Anaheim while Auston Matthews and the Leafs and their third-best 3.82 GF will hope to take down the Islanders.

DISCLOSURE: Make sure to monitor the news feed and play at your own risk.

GOALIES

Ville Husso, STL at NSH ($7,900): There aren't any outstanding matchups, but Husso stands out in the netminder pool. He's gone through the ringer in his last three games having gone up against Minnesota twice and Boston, but still produced a save percentage of .921 or higher in two of those encounters. Husso's taking on the Predators in Music City and they don't boast the same scoring depth. Not many goalies are able to shut down Filip Forsberg and Nashville's other top scorers. But if Husso can, he'll probably pick up the win.

VALUE PLAYS

Trevor Zegras, ANH vs CBJ ($5,600): The Blue Jackets' projected starter is Jean-Francois Berube. Columbus still sports a terrible defense and Zegras is starting to catch form again with five points and eight shots over his last five games. For the high ceiling and the reasonable salary, he's a great option on a relatively smaller slate.

Kevin Hayes, PHI vs BUF ($4,900): Hayes continues to find himself on a different line with new linemates each game, and yet he still produces with three assists and 14 shots across five appearances. He does have a great matchup against expected starter Dustin Tokarski in the second half of the home-and-home with the Sabres.

Victor Olofsson, BUF at PHI ($4,900): There aren't a lot of options for value. However, we do have the Sabres and they just made many line changes for Saturday's game. Olofsson now gets another run on the top line where he produced an assist and two shots yesterday.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Ducks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Henrique (W - $5,800), Ryan Getzlaf (W - $4,500), Troy Terry (W - $6,300)

We're going to go a little bit unorthodox when it comes to stacking. Instead of doing a line or power-play stack, we're going to combine the two in a game expected to see lots of scoring. This group includes skaters on the second line with coverage on both power plays. The trio has managed six goals, four assists, 40 shots and 19 blocked shots over the last five games. They probably won't be as covered as other stacks, so you'll have a good chance at cashing if they go off.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI at TOR ($6,100): Dobson may offer the highest ceiling on the slate for a defender. He's not only proven himself to be an offensive weapon, but has also been adept at blocking shots. In what will be a faster-paced matchup, Dobson should see plenty of shots on net and shots blocked. He also has a great chance to find the scoresheet after Toronto's latest defensive woes. He's posted two points, 12 shots and 12 blocked shots over the last five games.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at PHI ($5,800): No better time than now, am I right? Dahlin has recently performed well with double-digit fantasy point efforts in three of five games that's seen him rack up two goals, three assists, nine shots and five blocked shots. Going against the Flyers for the second time in as many days, he'll have another great chance to produce.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Brandon Wampler plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: PensDangleSniper94 FanDuel: bmwuniteddfs.