FanDuel NHL: Sunday Showdown Breakdown

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sunday is a quiet day in the NHL with just a lone game on the slate with the Jets hosting the Kraken at 2 p.m. EDT.

SLATE PREVIEW

Welcome to the final game of the regular season. Both teams will be coming in looking to end things on a high note. Winnipeg produced another stagnant season, while Seattle performed around expectations for their inaugural campaign. Let's look at the top selections.

CAPTAIN

Matty Beniers, SEA at. WPG ($12,000): The second overall pick from last summer has taken the league by storm since starting Seattle by posting a point in eight of nine games along with 16 shots. Winnipeg may start some younger players for the finale and it could further boost Matty's chances of finding the scoresheet.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. SEA ($15,000): Ehlers has picked up form with two goals, two assists and six shots over his last three games. And if you go back 10 games, he's racked up six goals, eight assists and 44 shots. Seattle is still at the bottom of the league in terms of GAA, so Ehlers should find the net if he continues to put pucks on net.

UTIL PLAYS

Carson Soucy, SEA at. WPG ($7,000): Ever since Vince Dunn went down with an injury, Soucy has taken over the reins of the Kraken's top power play yet hasn't seen an increase in point production. He's continued to record his peripheral stats with nine shots and 11 blocked shots across five games. Winnipeg loves to shoot the puck and Soucy will have every chance to provide.

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. SEA ($16,000): The goal machine is in fine form again with four goals and 20 shots over his last six outings. It remains to be seen if he'll play in the final game, but he should with Winnipeg not headed to the playoffs. Connor is matchup-proof and can contribute in any given situation. This also represents a prime matchup against a lackluster defense. Many will use Connor as Captain to play it safe, but he also works in the Utility slot.

Evgeny Svechnikov, WPG vs. SEA ($6,000): In order to go for the big guns from either team, you'll need to cut salary elsewhere. Svechnikov is the perfect chance to do so and especially if any of the Jets players sit. He's shown he can hack it in the top-six and playing against an awful defense surely helps his cause.

Derrick Pouliot, SEA vs. DAL ($6,000): The once-acclaimed "next Letang", Pouliot never got close to that level. The defender has received a new life with the Kraken and has registered two assists, three shots and five blocked shots in his last five appearances. If Pouliot can provide peripherals at the very least, it should be enough.

