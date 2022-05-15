FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We're down to our final two series of the first round. The Rangers are traveling back home and the Flames will hope to resume the Battle of Alberta with a win. I'll do my best in guiding you through this two-game slate on FanDuel starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Series Results

PIT @ NYR: Series Tied 3-3

DAL @ CGY: Series Tied 3-3

GOALIES

Louis Domingue, PIT at NYR ($7,700): Many were skeptical when Domingue filled in after both Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith were injured, but he's impressed in every outing. He also kept the Penguins alive in on Friday by making a few game-changing saves. Even though Domingue's save percentage is concerning, he's playing much better than the stats suggest and has posted double-digit fantasy points. He's a boom-or-bust option tonight and should hit value once again with all the shots the Rangers will fire on net.

VALUE PLAYS

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs PIT ($4,400): The Rangers' third-line has been revamped since Kaapo Kakko returned from injury and Lafreniere is the one benefitting the most. The rookie winger has elevated his game playing alongside Kakko with two goals, two assists, and nine shots this series.

Jason Zucker, PIT at NYR ($4,400): Depending who plays for the Penguins on Sunday, Zucker could be in line for another elevated role. He's experienced terrible injury luck this season, but flashed his past dominance in Game 6's last-minute loss. Zucker has also produced two assists and five shots from his last three appearances.

Tyler Seguin, DAL at CGY ($5,200): If the Stars want to advance, Seguin will need to step up in a big way. He's had his moments all season, but is gaining momentum in the playoffs where he's generated three points and 15 shots. Calgary's second line isn't strong defensively and Seguin will need to take advantage if he gets paired up against them again.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Flames vs Stars: Johnny Gaudreau (W - $8,700), Elias Lindholm (W - $7,600), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $8,100)

Calgary is at home and should be able to advance with their top unit. The trio has carried the club all season and it won't be any different here considering they've already produced 14 points and 43 shots this series.

DEFENSE

Esa Lindell DAL at CGY ($4,600): Lindell has been a peripheral machine all season and nothing has changed in the playoffs with two assists, 16 shots and 14 blocked shots. He's been an integral part in the success of the Stars defense and they'll rely on him here to plug the shooting lanes.

Ryan Lindgren, NYR vs PIT ($4,300): I can't find another player who replicates what Marc Staal did when he was with the Rangers, though Lindgren mainly fits that role and has caused chaos for the Penguins. He's also recorded two points, nine shots and eight blocked shots and should provide enough stats to hit value.

