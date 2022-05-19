Yahoo DFS Hockey: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Thursday brings us two Game 2s from the second round. We've seen one matchup already between these teams. What will they do for an encore? Here are the players I would target, and avoid, for DFS hockey lineups.

GOALIE

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. STL ($35): Kuemper looked no worse for wear in Game 1 of this series, returning from his eye injury to make 23 saves on 25 shots in an overtime win. The Panthers and Avalanche both ranked in the top four in goals and shots on net per game and are at home. Sergei Bobrovsky didn't have the easiest of outings in Game 1. Kuemper wins almost by the process of elimination.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. TAM ($32): I just mentioned "Bob," so let's dive a bit deeper. Three of the teams in action Thursday finished in the top four in goals per game, and then there's Tampa, who finished eighth. However, in Game 1, Bobrovsky allowed four goals while taking the loss. He has a 2.98 GAA and .903 save percentage in the playoffs, and the Lightning have that whole "playoff experience" thing going for them.

CENTER

Nick Paul, TAM at FLA ($17): This is presuming Brayden Point can't go in Game 2 after missing Game 1. Paul was situated as the second-line center and played 20:02, and 2:24 on the power play. In the process, he picked up a power-play assist and four shots on net. Paul has way more upside than his salary indicates if Point can't play.

CENTER TO AVOID

Robert Thomas, STL at COL ($22): Thomas had 77 points in 72 games this season, but he was anonymous in Game 1. He was held not just without a point, but without a shot on goal. In fact, over his last nine games he only has three assists and 13 shots on net to his name.

WING

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. STL ($22): Nichushkin has excelled on Colorado's top line. He's scored a goal in each of his last three games, and over his last 12 outings he has 12 points and 54 shot on net. Jordan Binnington has looked good in the playoffs, but during the regular season he had a 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Claude Giroux, FLA vs. TAM ($22): After he joined the Panthers, Giroux picked up 23 points in 18 games despite shooting at a 5.9 percent clip. In the playoffs he's added seven points, and he's averaged 3:40 per game with the extra man. The Lightning had the 11th-ranked penalty kill, but by playoff standards that's not as concerning.

WINGS TO AVOID

David Perron, STL at COL ($22): The Avalanche played disciplined hockey in Game 1, so Perron only played 57 seconds of power-play time. While he is a real weapon on the power play, he's somewhat reliant on that. He tallied 26 of his 57 points with the extra man. On top of that, Kuemper had a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage this season.

Ondrej Palat, TAM at FLA ($17): The shakeup to Tampa's lineup has helped Paul, but probably hurts Palat. He's dropped down to the second line, so currently he's not playing alongside Steven Stamkos or Nikita Kucherov. Palat is also not a power-play performer, as he only notched six power-play points this year.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL vs. STL ($21): Toews had a point in each game of the first round. While he didn't notch a point in Game 1 of this series, he put four shots on net. If he can remain that active, it should pan out. Binnington did have a 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. TAM ($13): Montour has started 66.7 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in the playoffs, highest on the Panthers. He's tallied three points in the playoffs after notching 37 during the regular season. Andrei Vasilevskiy's last couple of starts have gone well, but over his last 20 games he has a 2.94 GAA and .903 save percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

MacKenzie Weegar, FLA vs. TAM ($20): Weegar has been a bit of an afterthought in these playoffs, as he only has one point (an assist) thus far. Also, given the fact he only averaged 40 seconds per game on the power play, he's not going to get things rolling with the extra man. When only four teams are in action, sometimes it's easier to simply avoid a cold player, because matchups tend not to be easy anyway.

Justin Faulk, STL at COL ($19): The Blues being on the road and facing Kuemper is the matchup I'm most concerned about. Faulk is a fine player, but I think there are better, safer options. Kuemper has a 2.32 GAA and .930 save percentage over his last 35 games. I'm looking elsewhere.

