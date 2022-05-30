DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Here we go! It's the final game of the second round of the NHL playoffs. We've got ourselves another Game 7 in this year's postseason. The Hurricanes, undefeated at home, are hosting the Rangers. Who will move on to face the Tampa Bay Lightning? We've got ourselves a single-game contest Monday. You get $50,000 in salary for six players. Your captain provides 1.5 times the points, but they also cost you more in salary. Let's end the second round with gusto. Here's a lineup you could go with.

CAPTAIN

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. NYR ($13,800): The Hurricanes are undefeated at home in the playoffs, as I noted, and I know that doesn't guarantee that will continue. However, we've seen things play out this way thus far, and also the Hurricanes got to this point thanks to their performance during the regular season. Aho led the way this season for Carolina, notching 81 points in 79 games. He's added 10 points in the playoffs, but seven of those have come at home.

FLEX

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CAR ($9,800): If you were to ask, "Who is the hottest player in this series?," the answer would have to be Zibanejad. He's picked up a goal in four-straight games, and he has 16 points in 13 playoff contests. Zibanejad is effectively Aho's equivalent on the Rangers, and one of them feels likely to step up big in leading their team to a win.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR vs. NYR ($7,400): Teravainen has been moved to the top line, and he remains on the top power-play unit. He had 31 points with the extra man this season. The Finn has tallied a point in four out of six games in this series, and of these two teams, the Rangers have the worse penalty kill. Sure, they finished seventh, but the Hurricanes finished first.

Vincent Trocheck, CAR vs. NYR ($6,800): After a dry patch, Trocheck has swung back into form. He's tallied a goal in each of his last two games. Igor Shesterkin is going to win the Vezina, but on the road this year, including the playoffs, the Russian has a 2.64 GAA and .919 save percentage. Still quite impressive, but a step down from his overall numbers.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NYR ($6,200): Will the rookie step up in Game 7? He'll get the opportunity, as he skates on Carolina's top line next to Aho. He had 40 points in 68 games this season, and Jarvis has picked up an assist in each of his last two outings.

Filip Chytil, NYR vs. CAR ($5,400): The Rangers make things relatively easy on their "Kid Line." Chytil has started 60.8 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in the playoffs, second only to his linemate Alexis Lafreniere. Chytil did score two goals in Game 6, and I'm rounding out my lineup with him in case he stays hot.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.