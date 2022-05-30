FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's Game 7 to determine the Eastern Conference champion between the Hurricanes and Rangers. The Hurricanes' bizarre streak of winning every home game and losing every road game has lasted four weeks, but at least it's working in their favor in Raleigh. The floodgates have opened in what began as a low-scoring series with only 2.5 goals per games in the first two games but then 4.3 goals per game in Games 3 to 5 before a series-high seven goals in Game 6.

GOALIES

No goalies are available in showdown formats, though it's worth noting Rod Brind'Amour has already said Antti Raanta will start, and obviously Igor Shesterkin will be at the other end.

VALUE PLAYS

Martin Necas, CAR vs. NYR ($7,000): For a top-six winger playing opposite Andrei Svechnikov, Necas is one of the less expensive players you can pick. Both players also play on the second power play unit and Necas has a chance to extend his scoring streak to three games.

Tyler Motte, NYR at CAR ($7,500): Motte's a role player but he gets consistent minutes and his offense is just good enough to occasionally be a threat. He's been one of the Rangers' best players and despite lining on the fourth line has played as many 5-on-5 minutes as Kaapo Kakko and narrowly trails Filip Chytil. He has the third-best Corsi percentage among Rangers forwards and so far trailing his 2.62 xGF with only one actual goal for.

LINE STACKS

Sebastian Aho (C - $14,500), Seth Jarvis (C - $8,000), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $10,000)

Teravainen and Aho rank first and second on the team in scoring and this has been a breakout performance for Seth Jarvis, who has been attached to Aho's hip and playing a lot of high-pressure minutes despite being a rookie. According to moneypuck.com's model, they have been the third-best trio in the playoffs with a 77.8 xGoals percent (min. 30 TOI).

DEFENSEMEN­

Adam Fox, NYR at CAR ($14,000): Fox is the only defenseman on both teams capable of scoring at the same rate as a forward, and that makes him a worthwhile pick. He's on a four-game point streak and plays a ton of minutes for the Rangers as their No. 1 option at both even strength and the power play.

