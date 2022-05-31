NHL Picks: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks and Futures for Conference Finals

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

After a surprise sweep in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Conference Finals will kick off Tuesday. RotoWire's AJ Scholz previews each series and breaks down the updated Stanley Cup odds, which come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eastern Conference Finals

Tampa Bay Lightning (-175) vs New York Rangers (+150)

Game 1 Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET

In a shocking turn of events, the Lightning swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers despite the absence of Brayden Point. While Tampa's offense – which was led by seven points in four games from Nikita Kucherov – was certainly on display, the story of the series was absolutely Andrei Vasilevskiy, who allowed just three goals on 154 shots (.981 save percentage), including a Game 4 shutout. It took the Rangers significantly longer to clinch their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals, needing all seven games to get past the Hurricanes. The New York squad was led by Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox, who registered eight points apiece. They will need as much offense as they can muster to try and disrupt Vasilevskiy.

NHL Best Bet for Rangers-Lightning

I've been saying it all postseason – there is no reason to start betting against the Lightning, who continue to roll and have a resurgent Vasilevskiy. For the first time in the postseason, Tampa Bay finds itself as the favorite, so taking them straight up at -175 doesn't return enough value to warrant the risk. Instead, I would consider either taking the Series Total Games at 6 Games for +200 or going to the Series Correct Score Lighting 4-2 for +350, which is banking on the Bolts winning one game in New York and then all three at home.

Western Conference Finals

Edmonton Oilers (+200) vs Colorado Avalanche (-250)

Game 1 Tuesday, 8:00 PM ET

Coming off a first-round sweep of the Predators, many expected the Avalanche to cruise past the Blues. Instead, the series went six games and both teams combined for 40 goals. Shockingly, the Oilers' series versus the Flames saw 45 pucks hit the back of the net despite just five games being played between the two Canadian clubs. All that is to say, bettors may want to consider taking the over in every game. Offense will be the focal point with Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid headlining and players like Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Cale Makar lending their support.

NHL Best Bet for Avalanche-Oilers

With Colorado looking decidedly average versus St. Louis – specifically the goaltending from Darcy Kuemper – it's hard not to at least take a look at Edmonton to win the series at +200. Still, the Avs seemingly have all the tools at their disposal, including a star-studded lineup. There is no value to be had taking Colorado straight up, and the Series Spread of Colorado -1.5 games at -125 is the better option here to ride the Avalanche into the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stanley Cup Odds

Colorado continues to be the favorite to lift Lord Stanley's Cup at +120, and the Lightning now check in second at +230. For the series underdogs, you are looking at the Oilers at +500 – previously +1200 – and the Rangers, who were previously +1300, at +550.

Stanley Cup Best Bet

There's no reason to change my play with the Avalanche to win the Cup, even as their value continues to drop as they get closer and closer to hockey's ultimate prize. They'll unquestionably need Kuemper to play better, but they remain the best play among this four-pack.

Stanley Cup Longshot Bet

After getting past the Panthers in spectacular fashion, you can't really call the Lightning a long shot. Instead we will call them the best non-Avalanche option. Hopefully you grabbed them in the previous round at +650, because their value has dropped significantly to +230. Until they lose, there is no reason to get off the Lightning train.