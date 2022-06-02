Yahoo DFS Hockey: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Game 1 of this series was remarkable. A high-scoring game headlined by two young superstars, it was everything the NHL dreamed of. We shouldn't expect fireworks to that extent every night, and both Colorado and Edmonton will focus on tightening up their defenses to some degree Thursday. I'll lean heavily on the Avalanche, who are the more talented and defensively sound bunch. Keep in mind that the Superstar slot provides 1.5 times the points without changing the player's salary.

SUPERSTAR

Mikko Rantanen, COL vs. EDM ($32): We want the highest-scoring player in this slot regardless of salary, and Rantanen certainly has that upside. He has been merely good during the postseason with 13 points through 11 games. Still, Rantanen has fired 29 shots on net in that stretch, so we could see him get back on track quickly, especially after he piled up 36 goals during the regular season.

FLEX

Nazem Kadri, COL vs. EDM ($28): Kadri stacks with Rantanen on the second line and provides DFS players with some lineup differentiation, as Nathan MacKinnon's unit will likely draw a higher roster rate. If I'm making multiple lineups I'll certainly have Kadri in the Superstar slot a few times. His ceiling is just as high as Rantanen's, as Kadri has registered six goals, five assists and 43 shots on net so far in the playoffs.

Evander Kane, EDM at COL ($28): Controversy aside, Kane is enjoying an outstanding postseason, scoring 13 goals and adding four assists across 13 postseason games. He's handling top-six minutes and has averaged four shots per game. Kane easily has the highest ceiling of any Oilers player in this salary range, which allows him to fit into our lineup alongside Colorado's stars.

Pavel Francouz, COL vs. EDM ($27): There's a good chance Francouz gets the starting nod with Darcy Kuemper battling an upper-body injury. Francouz posted a .921 save percentage, a 2.19 GAA and a 9-1-1 record at home during the regular season. We should expect both teams will try to slow things down to some extent instead of hanging their respective goaltenders out to dry, but the Avalanche are the more talented team regardless.

Devon Toews, COL vs. EDM ($20): Toews isn't operating on the same level as defensive partner Cale Makar, but at nearly half the salary, he can extract enough value for DFS purposes. The 28-year-old has recorded four goals, 10 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through the last 11 playoff games. There is vulnerability in Edmonton's net whether Mike Smith or Mikko Koskinen gets the start.

