DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate consists of the one-game showdown contest for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final between Edmonton and Colorado after 8:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

After Colorado's 8-6 Game 1 win, we're expecting more offensive fireworks in Game 2. Both teams boast plenty of star power up front, while goalies will continue to be tough to trust, especially after one suffered an injury in the series opener. Game 2 in Colorado comes in with an over/under of 7.5 goals. Your lineup will consist of six players, including a Captain spot that costs 1.5 times as much and scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. EDM ($10,000): Kuemper allowed three goals before exiting in the second period of Game 1 due to an upper-body injury. Colorado has been coy about his status, but even if he plays, he'll be tough to trust against the high-powered Edmonton offense. Pavel Francouz will start if Kuemper can't go.

Mike Smith, EDM at COL ($9,400): Smith was dreadful in Game 1, getting the hook after surrendering six goals. He also got pulled in a Game 1 loss to Calgary before rattling off four consecutive wins, so there's reason for hope, though the Avalanche have a more dangerous offense than the Flames did. Mikko Koskinen played well in relief, but Smith should get a chance at redemption, though he'll be tough to trust at $9,400.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. EDM ($10,800): MacKinnon continues to pile up both chances and points. He's up to 9-6-15 line and 59 shots on goal through 11 playoff games after totaling a goal and an assist in the series opener. It's hard to go wrong with MacKinnon in your captain spot if you can find a couple of affordable value options for the rest of your lineup.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at COL ($7,400): Nugent-Hopkins has provided some valuable secondary scoring for the Oilers, delivering away from the two superstars at even strength on the second line and alongside them on the top power-play unit. A goal and an assist in Game 1 gave RNH a 3-2-5 line in his last three games, and he'll have a bit more appeal along with the rest of the Oilers if Kuemper can't go.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Avalanche

Connor McDavid (C - $11,000), Leon Draisaitl (W - $9,000), Zach Hyman (W - $7,600)

The superstar duo of McDavid and Draisaitl continues to deliver, and the latter remains an excellent value in your captain spot. McDavid had a three-point night in Game 1, bringing his postseason line to 8-21-29. Draisaitl has 19 points in his last six games and a 7-21-28 line overall in the playoffs. Hyman has been swapped onto this line in place of Evander Kane ($8,200). The former Toronto winger lit the lamp in the series opener, extending his goal streak to six games, during which Hyman has a 7-2-9 line.

Avalanche vs. Oilers

Nazem Kadri (C - $8,400), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,000), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,000)

Both first lines are great, but having Kadri and Rantanen on the second line gives Colorado the edge in this series. Kadri was everywhere in the series opener, compiling a goal, nine shots and another collision with a goalie. Smith was no worse for wear after that play, unlike Jordan Binnington in the previous round. Rantanen has racked up 13 points in 11 games this postseason after notching a goal and an assist in Game 1. Lehkonen's appeal is in his affordability, and he's been pretty productive lately in a top-six role, with a 2-2-4 line over his last five games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. EDM ($8,600): Don't sleep on Makar as an option for your captain spot. He notched a goal and two assists, along with two shots and four blocks for 32.7 fantasy points in the series opener. The star defenseman has topped 27 fantasy points in five of 11 games this postseason, so his upside rivals those of the elite forwards from both teams.

Cody Ceci, EDM at COL ($4,000): Ceci's strong two-way play in Game 1 was overshadowed by all the scoring, but the veteran defenseman posted a solid fantasy outing with four shots and four blocks. He's a nice value play at $4,000 given his top-pairing role and well-rounded game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.