4 Nations Face-Off Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, Feb. 17

4 Nations Face-Off Pick'Em Today

Sidney Crosby Over 0.5 Assists vs. Finland - 1:00 p.m. ET

With everything on the line for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, who better to turn to than their Captain? After picking up three helpers in the opening contest against Sweden, Crosby was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's matchup with the United States. I wouldn't expect that trend to continue here. It's currently the most popular 4 Nations play on the PrizePicks board, but that's because it makes the most sense.

Connor McDavid Over 3.0 Shots vs. Finland - 1:00 p.m. ET

I like the over in this matchup because Canada needs to get a win in regulation to firmly secure their spot in the Final on Thursday and not have to worry about the result in the other game. As such, McDavid should be firing the puck nonstop while trying to force the Canadians into a victory in this one. I don't hate that you can hedge with the push, as I'd probably be a little more hesitant if it was 3.5. So take the over 3.0 and enjoy what should be an offensive contest.

Brady Tkachuk Over 2.5 Shots vs. Sweden - 8:00 p.m. ET

Team USA may not really have anything to play for, having already secured its spot in the Final, but it's not like you can rest players in this tournament. Tkachuk managed to put up three shots against Canada on Saturday, and that was after spending the first five minutes of the game in the penalty box. With more minutes -- assuming he doesn't throw down in this one as well -- Tkachuk should be putting plenty of pucks on the Swedish backstop.

