4 Nations Face-Off Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 12

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

4 Nations Face-Off Pick'Em Today

Connor McDavid Over 3.0 Shots vs. Sweden - 8:00 p.m. ET

Canada's team is built on offense from top to bottom, including the first-line center McDavid, who is expected to be playing alongside Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner. The defensive pairings for Sweden are fairly solid, so generating shots in Wednesday's tilt won't be easy, but this is McDavid we are talking about. Look for him to reach that three-shot mark with relative ease.

Victor Hedman Over 1.5 Shots vs. Canada - 8:00 p.m. ET

Hedman can generate plenty of shots with his fairly star-studded power play with Tampa Bay, but he'll now be quarterbacking a unit that includes Joel Eriksson Ek, Mika Zibanejad, Lucas Raymond and William Nylander. With enough power-play opportunities, Hedman should be capable of producing two shots, not to mention that he'll still eat up minutes at even strength for Sweden.

Nathan MacKinnon Over 0.5 Assists vs. Sweden - 8:00 p.m. ET

Playing on a line with Sidney Crosby and Mark Stone, I'm fairly confident MacKinnon will at least stumble into a point in this one. Having said that, the only concern might be the fact that MacKinnon will have to be the goalscorer of the line. Still, MacKinnon will be on the same unit as Connor McDavid on the power play, which makes it hard to imagine he won't at least be able to feed the puck to somebody in that group.

