AJ on VSiN: Thursday's Best Bets

AJ Scholtz joins Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen on VSiN's Prop Points to discuss Thursday Night's slate of NHL games, plus some NHL Futures. They start by discussing the Stanley Cup re-match of Edmonton at Florida. They then move on to NHL Futures for a Stanley Cup winner. AJ likes any team with Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes. Then it's Pens versus Flyers, with an overs lean, as well as the other match-ups. They end with some trade deadline rumors. (Segment aired 2-27-2025)

