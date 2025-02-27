NHL Betting
AJ on VSiN: Thursday's Best Bets

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
Published on February 27, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

AJ Scholtz joins Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen on VSiN's Prop Points to discuss Thursday Night's slate of NHL games, plus some NHL Futures. They start by discussing the Stanley Cup re-match of Edmonton at Florida. They then move on to NHL Futures for a Stanley Cup winner. AJ likes any team with Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes. Then it's Pens versus Flyers, with an overs lean, as well as the other match-ups. They end with some trade deadline rumors. (Segment aired 2-27-2025) 

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

