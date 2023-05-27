Best NHL Bets and Props for Stars vs Golden Knights Game 5

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Best Bets for NHL Western Conference Finals, Game 5

The Stars hung on by the skin of their teeth with an overtime win in Game 4 to stave off elimination. The series returns to Vegas tonight where the Golden Knights are 6-2 this postseason. Can Dallas live to fight another day with a big win on the road, or will Vegas win the Western Conference for the second time in just 6 seasons in the league? Let's take a look at the best bets and props for tonight's Stars vs Golden Knights Game 5.

These teams were hitting Total overs more times than not through the first two rounds, but have only done so in one game in this series with Game 1 finishing 4-3 in Vegas' favor. Adin Hill has been rock-solid in net for Vegas, only allowing 8 goals through 4 games. Jake Oettinger has been shakier than expected, but he still turned away 37 of 29 shots he faced in his Game 4 win. The Total line is set at 5.5 once again, and I think we see another tight low-scoring battle.

Under 5.5 -110

I said it in my Game 4 article and I'll say it again: I picked the Stars to win this series. I figured it would go 7 games, but I didn't expect the Knights to jump out to a 3-0 series lead. The Stars just haven't gotten the bounces, and it seemed they were doomed when William Karlsson's goal early in the first period of Game 4 was another sign of that as it came off another weird bounce that landed on a Vegas stick. Jason Robertson finally broke out of his shell in this series with 2 goals and a whopping 11 shots on Game 4, and Joe Pavelski came in the clutch with the overtime game-winner. The Stars haven't gotten much from the rest of their bench though outside of guys with the names Hintz and Heiskanen on their jerseys. That's been the difference. Vegas has their stars shining, but they're also getting major contributions from depth players like Nicolas Roy who has 5 points in the series. The Knights haven't lost 2 in a row yet this postseason, and I'm not betting on them to start with the chance to advance.

Golden Knights ML -145

NHL Player Props for Knights vs Stars Game 5

With so much attention on Vegas' top line of Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, and Ivan Barbashev, the supporting cast has had a chance to step up and they're taken advantage of that chance. William Karlsson has 3 goals in this series and is actually logging more ice time than the top-line guys. It's hard to call Mark Stone a supporting character, but with his defensive duties as a shut-down two-way center, he often flies under the radar with his offensive production. He's averaging a point per game this postseason and hasn't gotten on the board in the last two games after notching 3 points through the first two. I have a feeling these two guys are going to step up again tonight.

William Karlsson (VGK) over 0.5 points -110

Mark Stone (VGK) over 0.5 points -140

Roope Hintz has been our shots-on-goal machine in this series, hitting the over on his SOG prop in 3 of the 4 games. He's leading the Stars with 24 points and is second only to Jason Robertson's 53 shots with 52 of his own. I'm running him back in this player prop again.

Roope Hintz (DAL) over 2.5 shots on goal -150

Tyler Seguin is third on the Stars with 50 shots on goal, but his production has been rocky after recording 6 shots on goal in Game 1, with only 7 total since. He's also a -5 in this series, meaning the Knights are dominating play when he's on the ice. This could come back to haunt me, but I'm fading him in this one.

Tyler Seguin (DAL) under 2.5 shots on goal +105

Happy hunting, y'all!