Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, February 28

The National Hockey League has just three games on the schedule for Friday, but each of the outings feature very intriguing matchups against high-caliber, winning teams. The nationally televised game features the Maple Leafs and Rangers in an Original Six battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. We'll preview each of the games, hopefully providing some parlay winners along the way. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Friday, Feb. 28

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers

The Maple Leafs (36-20-2) and Rangers (29-25-4) renew acquaintances in this Original Six battle in the world's most famous arena at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

This is the second of three regular-season meetings, as the teams will also meet at Madison Square Garden on March 20.

In the first meeting, New York posted a 4-1 victory in Toronto as a slight underdog (+110) as the Under (6.5) cashed. That's par the course in this series lately, as the road team has struck for wins in four of the past five meetings. The Under was rare, though, as the Over is 3-1 in the past four meetings.

Toronto has a head of steam, winning all three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament, and offense has ruled the day. The Leafs have scored at least five goals in each of the wins, averaging 5.3 goals per game (GPG). The defense and goaltending has done enough, allowing 3.0 GPG, but that has led to three straight Over results.

The Rangers lost 8-2 in Buffalo last Saturday, but they rebounded with a pair of road wins over the Penguins and Islanders by a combined 10-4 score. The Over has cashed in four consecutive games for the Rangers, and that's our best play here. We'll also roll with the Maple Leafs, since the trends point to the road side.

Maple Leafs ML (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-108 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars

The Kings (31-17-8) and Stars (37-19-2) tangle at American Airlines Center, and puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Kings have played phenomenally at home, going 19-3-3 this season, but on the road, they're a very ordinary team at 12-14-5. On the flip side, the Stars are 20-7-1 at home this season.

In the first two meetings, both in Los Angeles, the Kings have won a pair of one-goal battles, including a 5-4 shootout victory Feb. 7 as short underdogs (+105). The Over (5.5) easily cashed in that one.

Darcy Kuemper (18-6-6, 2.21 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO) and Jake Oettinger (27-13-2, 2.43 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO) are scheduled to do battle in this marquee Western Conference matchup.

The Kings are looking to bounce back after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks last time out. Los Angeles erased a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but David Rittich was unable to stop Conor Garland for the game-winning goal.

The Stars are coming a surprising 6-4 loss in Columbus, halting a three-game win streak. Dallas is 3-1-1 in the past five games while scoring at least four goals in each of the outings, including a 5-4 shootout win over the Kings Feb. 7. Let's lean Over here and back the home side at a nice price.

Stars ML (-132 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-102 at BetMGM)

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche

The Wild (34-21-4) and Avalanche (34-24-2) square off at Ball Arena in Denver, with a puck drop set for 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Minnesota was thumped 6-1 on the road by Utah on Thursday, and the Wild now face the tough task of flying over the Rocky Mountains to play Colorado in a back-to-back.

Marc-Andre Fleury took one for the team Thursday, letting in six goals on 31 shots, with Utah's Clayton Keller posting a goal and a career-high five points. Filip Gustavsson (22-12-3, 2.64 GAA, .914 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to start for Minnesota, while Mackenzie Blackwood (21-16-5, 2.50 GAA, .917 SV%, 3 SO) likely gets the nod for the home side.

The Avs pounded the visiting Devils 5-1 on Wednesday behind Blackwood, as the Over (5.5) just came in. The offense was due, having had a total of just two goals in the previous two outings, both losses.

Let's side with the Avalanche laying the goal and a half, as Minnesota is in a tough spot in a back-to-back, and we'll also lean high on the total.

Avalanche -1.5 (-108 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-124 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

We rolled the dice Thursday and split on a pair of picks. The Sabres were unable to stay hot, and the Hurricanes were unable to be held down. In the other game, the Blue Jackets and Red Wings got us across the finish line for an Over result.

On Friday, let's roll with the Stars at home. The price is surprisingly low, and the Kings just haven't been nearly as consistent on the road this season.

Stars ML vs. Kings (-132 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 1-1 (50.0%, -10)

Year-to-Date: 19-17-1 (52.8%, -157)

NHL Parlays Today

6-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+3279 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-125) at Rangers

Over 6.5 (+110) - Maple Leafs at Rangers

Over 5.5 (-105) - Stars vs. Kings

Stars ML (-132) vs. Kings

Avalanche -1.5 (-115) vs. Wild

Over 5.5 (-124) - Avalanche vs. Wild

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+491) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-125) at Rangers

Stars ML (-132) vs. Kings

Avalanche -1.5 (-115) vs. Wild

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+640 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (+110) - Maple Leafs at Rangers

Over 5.5 (-105) - Stars vs. Kings

Over 5.5 (-124) - Avalanche vs. Wild

2-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+269 at FanDuel Sportsbook)