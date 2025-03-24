Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, March 24

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The National Hockey League has a total of four games on the schedule for Monday, including a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop between the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. We'll take a peek at all four matchups, making at least one pick for each contest. Let's try and get into the blank as we build bankroll for the stretch run of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, March 24

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils

The Canucks (32-26-12) make the third stop on a six-game road odyssey against the Devils (37-28-6). Vancouver is 0-1-1 in the first two games, losing 5-3 to the Rangers last time out Saturday. The Over has hit in both games on the trip so far while going 6-1 across the previous seven meetings between the two teams.

The Devils have dropped the past two games at home while going 1-3-0 in the past four matchups. The Under and Over have also alternated in each of the past eight contests since March 7.

These teams met in the Pacific Northwest on Oct. 30, with the Devils winning 6-0 as short underdogs (+100). That's par for the course, as New Jersey is 8-2-0 in the past 10 meetings since March 15, 2019, with the Over going 6-1 in the previous seven.

Let's back the Devils to get the job done on home ice, and we'll go high based on series trends, and Vancouver trends.

Devils ML (-155 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (+118 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders

The Blue Jackets (31-29-9) and Islanders (32-28-9) meet in a game with playoff implications. We have an important two points at stake, as both of these teams are in chase for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus is in 11th place with 71 points, two points behind the Islanders. Montreal currently occupies the eighth spot with 75 points, so neither of these teams can afford a slip-up in this head-to-head matchup.

The Blue Jackets have been skidding hard. They're just 1-7-1 in the past nine games, leaving a ton of points on the ice. The Under is 4-1 in the past five matchups, although that Over came in a 6-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Islanders are playing much better hockey lately, going 3-0-2 in the past five games, including a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Saturday. The Over is 4-0 in the past four matchups.

The Isles have won four of the past five meetings, with the home team winning each of the first two battles this season. The Under cashed in each of the first two installments this season, while going 5-2-1 in the past eight matchups in the series since Nov. 25, 2022.

Let's back the Islanders to get the job done, and we'll go low on the total.

Islanders ML (-137 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

The Wild (40-25-5) and Stars (44-21-4) renew acquaintances in the Metroplex with an 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

The road team has won each of the first two meetings this season, with the Stars winning 2-1 in St. Paul on Nov. 16, while the Wild won 3-2 in overtime Dec. 27 as a moderate underdog (+190). The Under cashed in both meetings, and it is 5-2-1 across the past eight games in the series.

The Minnesota win was a rarity, as it snapped a seven-game win streak by Dallas in this series.

Minnesota enters with three straight wins, outscoring Buffalo, Seattle and Los Angeles by an 11-2 margin with three straight Under results. The total has gone low in seven of the past eight games as well.

Dallas has been unable to decide its differences in regulation in four straight games, going 2-0-2 in the past four, with two overtime wins, a loss in OT and a loss in a shootout. The Under is 4-2 in the past six games.

We'd back the Stars straight up based on the series trends, but it is too expensive on the moneyline. Backing Dallas will cost you more than two times your potential return. Instead, take the Wild on the puck line, since the Stars have gone to overtime or a shootout in four consecutive games. The first two meetings this season have also been one-goal affairs.

We'll also definitely go low based on the team trends for both sides and the results of our previous matchups this season.

Wild +1.5 (-130 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-114 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Detroit Red Wings at Utah Hockey Club

The Red Wings (32-31-6) and Utah Hockey Club (32-27-11) meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with a puck drop of 9:00 p.m. ET.

These teams met March 6 in the Motor City, with Utah doubling up Detroit 4-2 as the road favorites (-130) while the total (6) pushed at most shops.

Detroit makes the third stop on a four-game trip, and it has been outscored 10-4 in stops in Washington and Vegas so far. The Red Wings are fading from the playoff picture, going just 2-9-0 since Feb. 27.

Utah has won back-to-back games, both at home, outpacing Buffalo and Tampa Bay 11-6. The Over has hit in three consecutive games. At home, Utah is 7-1-1 in the past nine at home as well.

Back Utah, and let's go high on the total.

Utah Hockey Club ML (-152 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

