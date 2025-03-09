Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 9

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has eight games on the slate for Sunday, including a nationally televised doubleheader in the afternoon. We'll highlight the games from 5 p.m. ET or later, including the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes. I'm actually going to the Jets-Canes game with a buddy of mine from my Thursday hockey team, and I'll have to hobble down to the seats, which are sixth row from the ice. I injured my knee Friday, but I can't pass on a chance to sit so close to the action.

We'll try and piece together a couple of nice parlay opportunities to build a little bankroll heading into the new week. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $150 in bonus bets.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, March 9

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes

The Jets (44-16-4) meet the Hurricanes (37-22-4) at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina for a 5:00 p.m. ET puck drop. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Winnipeg wraps up a four-game road trip in Raleigh, and it's been a pretty successful trip so far. The Jets walloped the Devils 6-1 last time out Friday, while taking care of the Flyers prior to that with a 4-1 win Thursday. They did kick off the journey with a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

The Jets and Hurricanes just met on Feb. 4 at Canada Tire Centre, prior to the 4 Nations Face-off Tournament break. Eric Comrie stopped all 29 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout victory. Former Cane Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring with a power-play goal, and that stood up as the game-winning tally in the shutout win. Neal Pionk also struck on the man advantage, while Rasmus Kupari put a bow on the scoring late in the third with an even-strength marker.

The Canes will play their first game after the abbreviated Mikko Rantanen era. He and the team could not come to terms on a long-term deal, so he was traded to the Dallas Stars, where he did elect to sign. Something tells me he might get a chilly reception in Raleigh the next time he returns with the Stars.

Carolina enters this game with three straight victories, all by a single goal, and it has allowed just four goals in the span. It's no surprise the Under is on a 4-0 run for the Hurricanes.

Winnipeg took care of the Over itself in New Jersey, but the Jets had cashed the Under in each of the previous six matchups.

For Sunday's game, let's go with the Jets to win a low-scoring affair in Raleigh.

Jets ML (+114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-105 at BetMGM)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks

The Stars (41-20-2) and the Canucks (29-22-11) hook up at Rogers Arena, and it's Game 2 of the Rantanen era for Dallas.

Rantanen, much to the dismay of Carolina fans, struck for a power-play goal in his Dallas debut in Saturday's game in Edmonton. The Oilers did go on to win the game 5-4, however, halting a four-game win streak for the Stars.

The Dallas offense continues to roll along, however, and should continue to do with with Rantanen. Since Feb. 7, the Stars have amassed 47 goals, or 4.7 goals per game (GPG), in 10 matchups, while cashing the Over at a 9-1 clip. The lone exception was Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith haven't been perfect in net lately, but they haven't had to be with all of the offense. The Stars have yielded 34 goals in that same 10-game span, or 3.4 GPG. It's the wild, wild west in Dallas, with plenty of fire-wagon hockey. That seems to suit Rantanen's style better, as he absolutely hated head coach Rod Brind'Amour's more defensive approach, and his body language showed on the ice for his brief stay in Raleigh.

The Canucks have won two in a row, including a 3-1 victory over the Wild on Friday. On home ice, Vancouver has won four in a row, and it hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 21 in a shocker against the Sabres. The Canucks are 5-0-1 at home since that setback as heavy favorites (-180).

The Under has cashed in the past two games, while going 9-2 in the past 11 matchups. That goes against what we've seen from the Stars.

The last time these teams met, Dallas posted a 5-3 win in the Metroplex on Jan. 31, as both Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson had two goals apiece. In fact, Robertson had a power-play goal, and Hintz had a shorthanded goal, in that victory. It was all the help Oettinger needed, as he turned back 26 shots in the win.

Stars ML (-140 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-120 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

We didn't fare well in the last column, losing both of our best bets. That drops us back to .500, as it has been a rough go since play resumed after the 4 Nations.

For Sunday, our best bet will be the Over in the Dallas-Vancouver game, as we look to get back on track.

Over 5.5 - Stars at Canucks (-120 Bet365 Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 0-2 (0.0%, -222)

Year-to-Date: 23-23-1 (50.0%, -450)

NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1018 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jets ML (+114) at Hurricanes

Under 5.5 (-108) - Jets at Hurricanes

Over 5.5 (-122) - Stars at Canucks

Stars ML (-150) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+256) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jets ML (+114) at Hurricanes

Stars ML (-150) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+250 at FanDuel Sportsbook)