Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 27

The National Hockey League has 10 total games on the schedule for Thursday night. The Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild tangle on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+/MNMT at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche mix it up at Ball Arena in Denver at 10 p.m. ET in the nationally-televised game on ESPN. We'll put together a handful of parlay opportunities, as we look to build bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Thursday, March 27

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers

The Canadiens (33-28-9) and Flyers (28-36-9) hook up at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for just the second meeting of the season.

These teams met in Philadelphia way back in late October, with Montreal coming away with a 4-3 win as moderate underdogs (+155) as the Over (6.5) cashed.

The Habs are in the thick of the playoff chase, currently sitting in the eighth playoff spot, one point clear of the New York Islanders with one game in hand. However, there are six teams withing six points of Montreal, so it's quite a logjam.

One team which isn't in the mix is the Flyers. Philadelphia has 65 points, and it is just one point ahead of the Buffalo Sabres in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference standings. And, Philly has played three more games than Buffalo, so that's not good. All of which led to head coach John Tortorella being fired Thursday morning.

We'll back the Canadiens to get the job done on the road. They've won three in a row in this series, while going 7-3-0 in the past 10 meetings since Dec. 16, 2021. The Over has cashed in the past two meetings, while going 6-3-0 in the past nine in the series. Let's go high on the total, too.

Canadiens ML (-120 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators

The Blues (38-28-7) meet the Predators (27-36-8) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

St. Louis is in the same boat as Montreal (above). The Blues currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but several teams are giving chase. One of those teams is not Nashville, as it sits with 62 points, 21 points back with just 11 games left. In other words, a loss in this game, and the Predators will officially be eliminated from postseason contention.

The Blues are a respectable 18-14-4 on the road this season, while the Predators are 18-14-3 at home. The Blues are a perfect 3-0-0 against the Preds this season, though, outscoring Nashville 15-6, including 4-1 on March 18 in the first meeting in the Music City.

These teams just met Sunday, too, with St. Louis also winning 4-1 as a moderate favorite (-175) at home. A power-play goal by Filip Forsberg was the only marker for the Preds, spoiling a shutout bid by Jordan Binnington. He made 31 saves on 32 shots in the victory.

Let's back the Blues, as they look to keep their playoff hopes afloat, while eliminating the Predators in the process. And, we'll go with the Under.

Blues ML (-135 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 Goals (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche

The Kings (40-21-9) and Avalanche (44-25-3) are both playoff-bound, and this could be a postseason series preview. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Colorado won the only previous meeting Nov. 13, a 4-2 victory by the Avalanche as moderate favorites (-125) as the total pushed (6) at most shops. The Avs have won four of the past five in the series, too.

The Kings have won four straight games, including a 3-1 win on home ice against the New York Rangers. L.A. is also 9-1-1 in the past 11 games, while the Under is 6-2 in the past eight games, and 8-3 in that 11-game span.

The Avs dropped the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday, and they've won three in a row, while winning five of the past six games. Colorado is 11-1-1 in the past 13 games, too, so we have two red-hot teams squaring off. The Over is 4-1-1 in the past six outings, too.

With the total trends all over the board, we'll simply focus on the moneyline. Let's back the Avalanche straight up.

Avalanche ML (-150 BetMGM)

Best NHL Parlays Today

5-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1408 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (-120) at Flyers

Over 5.5 (-140) - Canadiens at Flyers

Under 5.5 (-120) - Blues at Predators

Blues ML (-137) at Predators

Avalanche ML (-160) vs. Kings

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+415 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (-120) at Flyers

Blues ML (-137) at Predators

Avalanche ML (-160) vs. Kings

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+214 at FanDuel Sportsbook)