Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, March 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has a total of 10 games on the schedule. We're going to focus on the later window, as one, that's where some of the more intriguing games are for betting, and two, it gives you more time to read, set your plays, etc. Win-win for everyone! The New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars meet up at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+ in one of those marquee matchups. We'll put together a few parlay opportunities to build that bankroll. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $150 in bonus bets.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, March 4

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars

The Devils (33-23-6) continue their road trip against the Stars (39-19-2) at American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. ET.

New Jersey has a pretty solid road mark, going 18-13-2 this season, and it is 2-2-0 on this trip, which wraps up in the Metroplex on Tuesday night. It is coming off a 2-0 loss in Vegas in the second end of a back-to-back after topping the Utah Hockey Club 3-1 Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Dallas doubled up the St. Louis Blues 6-3 last time out on Sunday, following up a 6-2 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. Offense hasn't been a problem for the Stars, going for four or more goals in seven consecutive outings. Dallas has allowed 24 goals in the seven-game span, or 3.4 GPG, so it's no surprise that the Over is on a 7-0 run.

That span includes a 4-2 win at New Jersey on Feb. 22 as slight underdogs (+110), as the Over (5.5) just came in thanks to a Wyatt Johnston empty-net goal with nine seconds left in regulation.

Casey DeSmith started that game for the Stars, making 31 saves on 33 shots, while Jake Allen turned aside 22 of the 25 shots he faced. Thomas Harley, who made a name for himself at the 4 Nations Face-off Tournament for Team Canada as a late injury replacement, had a power-play goal, while Johnston also had an assist on that score.

Let's back the Stars to get the job done again, and we'll go with the Over in Dallas games until the offense cools off, and the defense and goaltending tighten up.

Stars ML (-170 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche

The Penguins (24-29-10) and the Avalanche (35-24-2) meet at Ball Arena in Denver at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

These teams met in Pittsburgh on Dec. 10, as Colorado came away with a 6-2 win as moderate favorites (-170) as the Over (6.5) cashed. The Over is 3-1 in the past four meetings in this series, too.

Tristan Jarry (8-8-4, 3.31 GAA, .886 SV%) is back from his banishment to the minors, and he is likely to get a crack against the Avs, although is that the best place to settle back into NHL play? We'll see. Mackenzie Blackwood (22-16-5, 2.49 GAA, .916 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to backstop the home side, and he has been a find for Colorado this season.

Let's lay the goal and a half with the home side, and go high on the total, as Jarry just cannot be trusted.

Avalanche -1.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken

The Wild (35-22-4) and Kraken (26-31-4) hook up at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Minnesota has been road killers, going 21-9-3 away from the Twin Cities, and that's a characteristic which could carry it far in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Seattle is just 14-14-4 at CPA this season, although it was sharp in a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks last time out Saturday. The Kraken had just five goals in the previous three games before that offensive outburst, too, but there is still concern with the Kraken offense.

Let's back the Wild based on its road dominance this season, and we'll side with the Under, since both teams have had some offensive issues recently.

Wild ML (+105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Monday night, we split our best bets. The Rangers did their part for the Over, but the Islanders had as many goals as we did writing/reading this. The Tampa Bay-Florida game went according to plan, though, cashing low.

For Tuesday, let's go high on the total in the Mile High City. I don't love it, so go with a half-unit play at best.

Over 6.5 - Penguins at Avalanche (-105 Caesars Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 1-1 (50.0%, -24)

Year-to-Date: 22-18-1 (55.0%, +19)

NHL Parlays Today

6-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+3345 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-182) vs. Devils

Over 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (-110) - Avalanche vs. Penguins

Avalanche -1.5 (-110) vs. Penguins

Wild ML (+104) at Kraken

Under 5.5 (-120) - Wild at Kraken

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+503) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-182) vs. Devils

Avalanche -1.5 (-110) vs. Penguins

Wild ML (+104) at Kraken

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+568 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (-110) - Avalanche vs. Penguins

Under 5.5 (-120) - Wild at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay Parlay (+244 at FanDuel Sportsbook)