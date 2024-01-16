Best NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for January 16, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got eight games of NHL action to get in on tonight, and I'm liking the board. There are two marquee matchups from a sheer fan perspective as well. The Kings travel to Dallas to take on the Stars in a battle of two of the top teams in the West, and Auston Matthews goes against Connor McDavid in a clash between the Maple Leafs and Oilers. I'm getting my popcorn ready for both of those, and will be sweating out a full plate of the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Coyotes, Flames over 6.5 (-105 on FanDuel)

Four of the last five meetings between these clubs have gone over 6.5, including tthree straight and the latest happening just last week. Coyotes' games have gone over 6.5 in four straight times, and five of the last eight Flames' games have done so as well. The books might think this will be a stinker, but I'm pulling for some offense in this one.

Ducks, Capitals under 6.5 (-140 on FanDuel)

Is this one of those sneaky games where the Caps' anemic offense breaks out and scores a bunch of goals? The Ducks would be a likely candidate for that, but I'm not betting on this game being too flashy. Alex Ovechkin is a game-time decision, and only 4 of the Caps' last 10 games have gone over 6.5. The Ducks snuck out of Sunrise with a 5-4 overtime win against the Panthers last night, but I think they emptied their tank to do so.

Avalanche ML (-118 on FanDuel)

I am already sweating from this one. The Avs dropped a 4-3 contest in Montreal last night, and back-to-backs far from home are tough. The Senators play their best hockey at home, if anywhere, but they're not playing great hockey these days. The Sens come into this tilt as losers of five of their six games in 2024, and that lone win was a 1-goal game against the lowly Sharks. The Avs have beaten the Sens in six of their last seven matchups, including the last three.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Zach Hyman over 3.5 shots on goal (-120 on DraftKings)

Revenge game versus his former team. Hyman hit this prop in four of his last five, in six straight home games, and in eight of his last 10 home games too. I like there to be a lot of offense in this matchup, so let's ride the home-team hot hand.

William Nylander over 3.5 shots on goal (-118 on FanDuel)

Staying in the Maple Leafs-Oilers matchup for this one. Nylander's been one of the league's most dominant offensive players all season, and he's been a demon for shots on goal props. He's hit over 3.5 in 3 straight and 8 of his last 10 times out. I'm rolling with him again tonight too.

Artemi Panarin over 3.5 shots on goal (+100 on DraftKings)

I love the Breadman in this even-money spot. The Kraken come to MSG after losing 3-0 to the Penguins in Pittsburgh last night. Panarin's hit over 3.5 shots on goal in five of his last six and has nine goals in his last 10 games. I like him to pepper the net with a ton of chances again tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!