Best NHL Player Props and Picks for Thursday, October 19

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

BIG slate of NHL games to sink our teeth into tonight, with 12 tilts on the board. Tons of juicy matchups for us to get some action on, so let's feast on the best NHL bets and player props tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out DraftKings this NHL season with the DraftKings promo code for hundreds of dollars in bonus bets at signup.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Cam Atkinson over 2.5 shots on goal -120

I don't usually like betting for or on the Flyers in any capacity, but I think Atkinson has a pesky matchup with an Oilers D corps that still has much to prove. Outside of holding the Canucks to 16 shots in their second game, the Oilers have allowed 32 and 43 shots in their other two contests. Especially anticipating the Flyers being down late and needing a rally, I like Atkinson to at least have ample opportunity.

Nikita Kucherov over 3.5 shots on goal -105

I love riding with Kuch. He's always getting premier minutes for the Bolts, and after being held off the scoresheet in his last 2 games, I think he will bounce back at home tonight.

Jordan Kyrou over 3.5 shots on goal -135

Kyrou is that dude in St. Louis these days. He's covered his SOG spread in both games so far this year and he's got a juicy home matchup against the Coyotes who are giving up nearly 33 shots per game.

Nathan MacKinnon over 1.5 points -125

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks roll into Mile High tonight to take on a 3-0 Avalanche team that's been out for blood. The Avs have outscored opponents 11-4, and have done so even with Nathan MacKinnon being held scoreless in the last 2 games. That changes tonight in a big way. Mac is one of the fiercest competitors the game has known, and there's no way he lets some highly touted rookie come into his barn and push him around.

Connor Bedard under 3.5 shots on goal +140

Speaking of that highly touted rookie, Bedard has been excellent in his first several games as a pro. He's got 20 shots on goal and 3 points through 3 games. Not bad for someone expected to be up there with the Gretzky's, Lemieux's and Crosby's of the world. But, I think he learns a hard lesson that the NHL is f***ing tough, with no better teacher than a recent Stanley Cup champ to deliver it.

Artemi Panarin over 2.5 shots on goal -150

The Breadman's had 3, 5, and 4 shots on goal in his first 3 games, and has a nice matchup against the Predators that have been playing high-scoring games.

Ilya Samsonov over 27.5 saves -120

The Panthers pepper over 35 shots on goal per game, and lest we forget the hammering the Cats put on Samsonov and the Leafs in the Second Round of last year's playoffs. This is a redemption game for Toronto and I think Sammy will help keep it close on the road, but not without turning away a ton of rubber.

Joey Daccord over 27.5 saves -115

The Hurricanes visit the Kraken in Seattle tonight averaging 34.5 shots on goal through their first 4 games. Daccord will see a lot of rubber tonight.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kings, Wild under 6 -110

This matchup has gone over 6 goals just 3 times in its last 10 renditions. The Kings visited Minneapolis in the first week of the regular season last year too, and pulled off a wild 7-6 win that had everyone thinking these teams would put up crazy numbers for the rest of the year. But at their core, they're both defensive-minded and much prefer a low-scoring contest than a gunslinger. Their final two matchups consisted of 4 goals COMBINED. I like that to be the case again tonight.

Oilers -1.5 puck line +114

After an 0-2 start, the Oilers seem to be getting their sea legs coming off a 6-1 domination of the Predators in Nashville on Tuesday. The Flyers are sitting at 2-1 with wins over the Blue Jackets and Canucks, the same Canucks team that drubbed the Oilers 8-1 on opening night and then again 4-3 a few nights later. But this is a different Edmonton club than even a week ago, and I expect Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to leave no doubt tonight. Give us some plus-money juice!

Happy hunting y'all!