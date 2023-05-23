Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets and Props for Stars vs Golden Knights, Game 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Picks and Game 3 Breakdown for Stars vs. Golden Knights

The Western Conference Final series between the Stars and Golden Knights has gone to back-to-back overtimes, with Vegas taking the cake on home ice each time. The series flips to Dallas, where the Stars are 5-2 this postseason. Let's look at the best bets for Golden Knights vs Stars, Game 3!



Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights games have hit over 5.5 total goals in 10 of their 13 games this postseason, and Stars games have hit that over nine out of 15 tries. Game 1 finished 4-3 and Game 2 finished 3-2. These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the playoffs, so I'm not betting on them to slow down tonight.

Over 5.5 -115

The Stars led Game 2 for most of the contest until some late-game magic from Vegas stars Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault sent the game to OT, where Chandler Stephenson potted the game-winner. Jake Oettinger had five wins following losses in this postseason, and with two straight losses to start this series, my bet is that he backstops his team to victory tonight.

Stars ML -140

Rookie Wyatt Johnston is someone I'm keeping an eye on tonight. He had six shots on goal in Game 1 and four shots on goal in Game 2, but was kept off the scoresheet. I think he stays buzzing around the net tonight and finds his way on the scoresheet. He's got plus numbers for both props, so I'm taking a flyer on each.

Wyatt Johnston (DAL) over 2.5 shots on goal +135

Wyatt Johnston (DAL) over 0.5 points +120

I'm leaning on the Stars' veterans to show up big time tonight, too. With so much attention on Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, I like Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski to play major roles on and off the scoresheet.

Jamie Benn (DAL) over 0.5 points -140

Joe Pavelski (DAL) over 0.5 points -180

Vegas All-Star Chandler Stephenson was held scoreless in the last three games against the Oilers, but has three points in the first two games of this series, including Game 2's overtime game-winner. Is this the game the Stars shut him down? I think it is.

Chandler Stephenson (VGK) under 0.5 points -110

Happy hunting, y'all!