Category Targets: Opening Week Additions

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Zacha will shift to the wing this season due to the signing of Elias Lindholm in the summer. They will join talented sniper David Pastrnak on the top line. The 27-year-old Zacha had a career year offensively in 2023-24 with 38 assists and 59 points across 78 outings.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Cutter Gauthier, LW, Ducks (27% rostered) for Shots/Goals/PP/SHP

Gauthier earned an assist and three shots on goal during his NHL debut in Anaheim's 2023-24 regular-season finale. He will play a prominent offensive role this campaign while seeing time at even strength, the penalty kill and the top power-play combination. The 20-year-old forward scored twice on a team-high 18 shots in three games during the preseason. The Ducks aim to shoot more in 2024-25, and Gauthier has taken that message to heart. He will be one of the team's leaders offensively and should be among the top rookie producers, making him a valuable addition to fantasy rosters.

Pavel Zacha, C, Bruins (22% rostered) for Assists/Hits/Shots/PP

Zacha will shift to the wing this season due to the signing of Elias Lindholm in the summer. They will join talented sniper David Pastrnak on the top line. The 27-year-old Zacha had a career year offensively in 2023-24 with 38 assists and 59 points across 78 outings. He also tied his previous best with 148 shots and established career highs with six power-play goals, nine power-play helpers, 106 hits and 18:06 of average ice time per game. Zacha still has room to find another level in 2024-25.

Martin Pospisil, C/RW, Flames (15% rostered) for Hits/PIM

Pospisil registered 109 penalty minutes and 238 hits in 63 games with the Flames during his first NHL campaign in 2023-24. He also accumulated 117 shots, eight goals and 16 assists. The 24-year-old is projected to get a look at center this season after skating between Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha during training camp. Pospisil contributed two assists in three exhibition contests. His average ice time per contest will probably increase, and his offensive game should continue to improve. If that happens and he keeps piling up hits and PIMs, the pesky forward will become a productive all-around fantasy asset.

Adam Henrique, C/LW, Oilers (14% rostered) for Hits/SHP

Henrique generated six goals, three assists, 29 shots and 40 hits in 22 regular-season appearances with Edmonton after being acquired from Anaheim. He added four goals, three helpers and 52 hits over 17 playoff contests. Entering the opening week of the Oilers' 2024-25 campaign, Henrique is arguably the best readily available skater on the team for fantasy managers. After being a top-six forward for the Ducks, his offense took a hit following the move to Edmonton's bottom six. Still, he could be productive on the second power play and can score shorthanded. Mixing that with his physical play makes him a versatile option in deeper leagues.

Jake Walman, D, Sharks (12% rostered) for Shots/Blocks/PP

Walman had 21 goals and 39 points in 126 games for Detroit in the last two seasons. However, he was unceremoniously dealt to San Jose in the offseason, along with a 2024 second-round pick, for future considerations. Fortunately for fantasy managers, the 28-year-old rearguard could be a superb multi-category producer in 2024-25. Walman is expected to play on the Sharks' top pairing and see time on the first power-play unit. The organization should get a lift offensively this campaign from the signing of Tyler Toffoli and the arrival of gifted rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Walman will also benefit from their presence on the roster. He has topped 100 shots in two straight seasons and registered a career-high 151 blocks in 2023-24. Walman has excellent upside for fantasy managers seeking depth on the back end.

Adam Boqvist, D, Panthers (11% rostered) for Shots/PP

As a member of the Blue Jackets, Boqvist compiled eight goals and 34 points in 81 contests over the past two seasons. He has plenty of offensive upside and can quarterback a power play. Following Brandon Montour's departure to Seattle via free agency, Florida brought in Boqvist to help with the man advantage. Being placed on the top unit would provide the 24-year-old Boqvist with a significant boost. He will also be a good source of shots in 2024-25. The only knock on the talented defender is his inability to stay healthy, but if he can sort out that issue, he has plenty of under-the-radar value for fantasy managers.

Victor Olofsson, LW, Golden Knights (7% rostered) for Goals/Shots/PP

Olofsson has a wealth of sleeper potential after falling out of favor with the Sabres and signing with Vegas in the summer. He has reached the 20-goal mark three times, including a 28-goal performance in 2022-23. He hasn't hit the 50-point plateau before in his career, but that could change this campaign. Olofsson is slated to play on the first line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone while seeing time on the top power-play unit. He topped 160 shots in consecutive seasons prior to 2023-24. Olofsson will get to put his outstanding shot to good use thanks to the playmaking skills of his linemates.

Joel Hofer, G, Blues (4% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Hofer posted a 15-12-1 record with one shutout, a 2.65 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 30 appearances. He should get at least one start this week, with the Blues scheduled to play three times in four days. Hofer could get another crack at the Sharks, a team he has struggled against in the past while allowing 13 goals on 91 shots in four games. Still, it's a favorable matchup that should go his way eventually. Hofer was a solid depth option in 2023-24 for fantasy managers, and he should fill that role nicely again this season.

Calvin Pickard, G, Oilers (4% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Pickard performed well for the Oilers last campaign after landing the backup job. He went 12-7-1 with one shutout, a 2.45 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage over 23 appearances. With a back-to-back scheduled for the weekend, Pickard should play against Chicago or Calgary. He stopped all 27 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Jan. 25 and turned aside 33 of 35 shots in a 4-2 victory versus the Flames on April 6. Pickard could be a great spot starter in 2024-25.

Paul Cotter, C, Devils (2% rostered) for Shots/Hits

Cotter got off to a dream start in Czechia, supplying two goals and one assist in two games against the Sabres. He added four shots, three hits and two blocks. While Cotter likely won't maintain this torrid scoring pace, the 24-year-old winger is shaping up to be a meaningful contributor to New Jersey's bottom six. He reached the 100-shot plateau and surpassed 230 hits last season. If Cotter can maintain those levels while topping the 25 points he had, he should warrant some fantasy attention in deeper leagues.